WATCH: Dramatic footage shows bystander chasing down Texas cop killer Dylan Molina

In November 2021, a drunk driver named Dylan Molina killed North Texas officer Alex Cervantes in a car crash that also included his wife and two children, who survived the crash but suffered critical injuries.

More than a year after the tragic incident, the Lake Worth Police Department released a video showing a bystander chasing down Dylan Molina as he tried to flee the scene after the deadly crash.

The video showed a black jeep whizzing through the road, followed by the aftermath of the crash. It also captured Dylan Molina, dressed in a black hoodie, fleeing the scene before a bystander, identified as Justin Gonzalez, chased him down and restrained him at the scene.

Dylan Molina consumed eight double vodka cocktails before the crash

David Sentendrey @DavidSFOX4 GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Dylan Molina — the drunk driver who killed GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Dylan Molina — the drunk driver who killed @EulessPolice Det. Alex Cervantes — is seen running from the crash in newly-obtained video. He face plants. A neighbor holds him down. More on the recent arrest of the woman who allegedly over-served him on @FOX4 ⚠️ GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Dylan Molina — the drunk driver who killed @EulessPolice Det. Alex Cervantes — is seen running from the crash in newly-obtained video. He face plants. A neighbor holds him down. More on the recent arrest of the woman who allegedly over-served him on @FOX4. https://t.co/Vs3myCOdg9

The video that captured Molina fleeing the scene before being stopped by a bystander comes in the wake of the suspect pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter and three charges of intoxication assault on January 30, 2023. Molina was sentenced to fifteen years in prison.

Police said that Dylan Molina, 27, consumed eight double vodka cocktails within three hours at Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Lake Worth before getting inside his car and running through a stop light.

Commenting on the video, Good Samaritan Justin Gonzalez, who stopped the suspect at the scene, told WFAA his instincts prompted him to chase down Molina before he could escape.

"I don't know why it had to happen. But I knew he wasn't going anywhere. I couldn't let him go."

Gonzalez told the outlet that before the horrific crash, he witnessed Molina rushing past his vehicle on the road before crashing into the police officer’s family.

Gonzalez said that after the crash, he walked up to the suspect as he wanted him to witness what he had caused at the scene. He tried to drag Molina towards the crash before he tried to flee on foot.

"I'm like, 'Come here. You can come. Come with me so you can come and see.' And I turned around and when I turned around, I thought he was walking behind me. And then I just heard him take off running."

He added:

"I was on his tail. He wasn't getting anywhere. I just felt that something within me. I think about what happened every day. I was there for a reason for that day."

Bartender was charged with overserving Dylan Molina before the deadly crash

Malini Basu @MaliniBasu_



In 3 hours, 8 double shots of Red Bull & vodka were served to Dylan Molina.



Molina plead guilty to intoxication manslaughter charges on Monday.

@wfaa We obtained the arrest warrant for the bartender charged with over serving the man who killed @EulessPolice detective.In 3 hours, 8 double shots of Red Bull & vodka were served to Dylan Molina.Molina plead guilty to intoxication manslaughter charges on Monday. We obtained the arrest warrant for the bartender charged with over serving the man who killed @EulessPolice detective. In 3 hours, 8 double shots of Red Bull & vodka were served to Dylan Molina. Molina plead guilty to intoxication manslaughter charges on Monday. @wfaa https://t.co/HNCOlX3sXz

The 26-year-old bartender, Carla Richardson, who served Dylan Molina at Fuzzy's Taco Shop, was also charged for allowing the suspect to get behind the wheel after he was over-served at the bar.

Richardson was charged with one count of sale to certain persons after a surveillance video from the restaurant showed an inebriated Molina stumbling out, while Richardson just watched without stopping him from getting to his car.

Poll : 0 votes