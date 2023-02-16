WATCH: Video shows Michigan State University shooter Anthony McRae walking around campus after rampage

On Monday, February 13, 2022, three people were killed and at least five others were injured after a mass shooter opened fire at Michigan State University.

At around 8.18 pm, a mass shooter, identified as 41-year- Anthony McRae, entered the Berkey Hall, an academic building on the East Lansing campus, and began shooting before moving into the Michigan State University Union building.

Trigger Warning: The following video contains content that some viewers might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A surveillance video showed Michigan State University shooter Anthony McRae stalking the campus, while students barricaded themselves behind doors as the suspect armed with a gun walked around the area.

Video shows Michigan State University shooter Anthony McRae walk past a fraternity on campus

R A W S A L E R T S @rawsalerts : Watch as a man matching the suspect description of the MSU active shooter walks past a fraternity on campus. Suspect possibly using the scanner according to traffic. With police reporting that three people have been killed with 5 injured #BREAKING : Watch as a man matching the suspect description of the MSU active shooter walks past a fraternity on campus. Suspect possibly using the scanner according to traffic. With police reporting that three people have been killed with 5 injured 🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a man matching the suspect description of the MSU active shooter walks past a fraternity on campus. Suspect possibly using the scanner according to traffic. With police reporting that three people have been killed with 5 injured https://t.co/4tO0RRbAUb

The video obtained by RAWS ALERTS was captioned "Watch as a man matching the suspect's description of the MSU active shooter walks past a fraternity on campus,” and showed the shooter wearing a baseball cap, mask, denim shirt, and red sneakers walking towards the union building.

MSU Police and Public Safety @msupolice SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. https://t.co/9blppnX5U3

The image in the footage matched the description provided by MSU Police and Public Safety while Anthony McRae was still at large on campus. At the time, police said on Twitter:

" Suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, a jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. Call the police if you have information."

The gunman was later found by police at an off-campus location, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief confrontation with the officers.

Fox News reported that Michigan State University shooter Anthony McRae, who suffered from mental health issues, was found with a note in his pocket that outlined threats to two public schools in Ewing Township, New Jersey.

In 2019, Anthony McRae was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, an offense that carried a five-year sentence and prevented the suspect from ever carrying a weapon. Authorities have yet to disclose how McRae obtained the weapon.

In 2020, McRae was offered 18 months probation after he agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the case. Authorities are yet to release additional details on the case, including the motive for the shooting.

The suspect’s brother, Michael McRae, told Fox News Digital that McRae began to isolate himself after losing his mother in 2020.

"He lived in a sheltered world. He started changing. He was getting more and more bitter and angry. I'm asking him, ‘What’s on your mind?' But he wouldn't talk to me."

On Tuesday, authorities identified three students killed in the attack as Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson; Arielle Anderson, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe; and Brian Fraser, a sophomore also from Grosse Point.

Poll : 0 votes