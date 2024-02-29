"It's easy to scam": Ressa Tessa addressing the money she made from viral TikTok series puts internet in splits 

Ressa Tessa, the woman behind the viral Who Tf Did I Marry series on TikTok addressed rumors about the amount she spent on the app. Tessa has a 52-part series posted on TikTok where she tells a harrowing tale about a man she met and married.

Ressa recently posted a video where she can be heard saying;

"The stories about the amount of money that I made on TikTok with this whole Who Tf Did I Marry series is wildly inaccurate, and I'm gonna tell you guys why."

Earlier, rumors by TikTok creators surfaced on the internet with some estimating that Ressa made $300,000 from the series.

She then added;

"So when I started the series I was not yet in the creator fund, I didn't get approved like midway into the series. So all the videos that I made beforehand were not even counted for the creator fund. And then it is only counted based off of the eligible views. So if you do the math it's not much. But here's the kicker, guess who got suspended out of the creator fund."

She then disclosed that she was suspended because she had multiple violations as she had reuploaded some of the videos in the series. She also explained that she wouldn't be making any money for the next 30 days from the videos and would only make the videos from her heart.

After her recent revelations went viral, netizens took to comment on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post.

"She deserves every dollar" say netizens about Ressa Tessa

After Ressa Tessa addressed the TikTok money-making rumors, netizens took to comment on her content. While some believed that woman deserves every dollar, others pointed out that people need to stop stressing about other's finances.

Some also pointed out that TikTok suspends creators when they don't want to pay them.

Tessa in her recent video, also mentioned that she wanted to created a long-form video instead of filming them in parts as she did before. However, since she got suspended by TikTok for 30 days, she will start her project after the period ends.