"She never mentioned his name": Internet reacts to Jerome McCoy thinking of suing Tessa Ressa to defend reputation

In a viral six-hour 52-part TikTok video known as "Who TF Did I Marry" a user named Tessa Ressa tells the tale of her unnamed ex-husband, whom she nicknamed Legion.

In the video series, Ressa reveals that she met Legion a few months before the pandemic. She calls Legion a "pathologic liar." She accused Legion of lying about his employment status, cars, clothes, finances, phone calls with deceased family members, and creating a fake life in California.

Ressa then reportedly went on to get a divorce from Legion in 2021. After the video went viral online, viewers made it their mission to identify Legion.

Expand Tweet

In an interview on February 27, Jerome McCoy, who was allegedly revealed to be Ressa's former husband, said that he is weighing legal actions against her. Although she hadn't given away the identity of her ex-husband, fans believe that McCoy's recent news of considering taking allegations shows that he is guilty of Ressa's accusations.

After news about him considering taking legal action went viral, netizens took to X to comment on Hollywood Unlocked's post.

A user comments on McCoy (image via @mschang2u on Instagram)

McCoy reportedly works in PR at a hospital and claimed that his company, during a meeting, believed that the negative press against Legion was damaging the company's image.

"That's how we know she telling the truth" say netizens about Tessa Ressa

Expand Tweet

In the recent interview, Jerome McCoy revealed that the pair were having trust issues at one point and accused Tessa Ressa of attempting to reconcile with him. As per McCoy, Ressa allegedly threatened to "expose" him if he didn't cooperate.

After McCoy broke his silence, netizens pointed out stories about his alleged jobs and other lies, as mentioned by Ressa in her video. Users believed that his coming forward with a published interview was him outing himself and exposing his real identity.

A user disagrees with Jerome (image via @_rich_soul on Instagram)

More users comment on Jerome (image via @chewtoy_ on Instagram)

Netizens accuse McCoy of lying (image via @jasdor on Instagram)

Another user claims that McCoy has 'narcissistic energy' (image via @kyti._ on Instagram)

More users point out his lies (image via @chiamakauyoung on Instagram)

After one of Tessa Ressa's videos gained 11 million views on TikTok, rumors about her story being made into a movie surfaced on the internet. Since TikTok monetized videos, one TikTok creator estimated Ressa to have made around $300,000 from the 'Who TF Did I Marry" videos.