Why is the Home Depot Girl going viral on TikTok? Employee goes viral for being pretty

Ariana Josephine, aka "Home Depot Girl," has been gaining traction on Twitter for allegedly being "too pretty." The viral sensation has been praised for her faith, fashion sense, and studying at the University of Houston. Home Depot Girl, as Ariana Josephine is referred to, works for the huge chain to earn the "right money," as she mentioned in one of her tweets.
Several social media users took to Twitter to discuss her beauty and praise her for not becoming a model but rather pursuing studies and other options to increase her savings.
However, she also faced backlash from numerous internet users for seemingly several models and adult entertainment workers indirectly through her individual tweets by saying that all money isn't "good money."
Her posts have become the foundation for a debate among social media users about societal expectations and standards for a "pretty" woman.
Home Depot Girl goes viral on social media platforms for her career choices
Ariana Josephine's independent tweets have taken Twitter by storm. A handful of netizens hyped and encouraged her for trying to make it without using her looks, whereas others commented on her vague text that said not all money is "right money."
Her initial post talked about how people commented on her being too pretty to work at Home Depot.
Several netizens supported her and encouraged her to work rather than go into modeling and other sectors. However, Home Depot Girl followed it up with a series of tweets that seemed to spark reactions online, where a few users said it was not right of her to condemn the adult entertainment sector.
A few of Ariana Josephine's posts questioned the choices made by individuals when they entered the adult entertainment sector, and numerous women seemed to comment on that.
Ariana went viral because of the backlash she received for making remarks that users took in the wrong sense. Her responses to them made her viral on TikTok as Home Depot Girl, with numerous creators choosing to make videos about how the "women" in the comment section are taking each other down.
TikTokers are engaging with such videos to showcase gender disparities and the ideal notion of "women supporting women."
Home Depot Girl is not the first woman to get praised and condemned for claiming that others say she is too pretty to work.
Ms. Jiggly, or Regina Jay, gained traction for her social media posts showcasing fashionable outfits and helpful tips that people seem to love.
Regina Jay, aka Jiggly TikTok girl, compared to Home Depot Girl online
Regina Jay posted fashion advice online and was praised for being involved in her faith and not resorting to modeling.
She got her nickname "Jiggly" when someone accused her backside of moving too much in the videos, and she commented on it by saying that it was jiggly.
Back when Regina Jay was all over the internet with TikTokers and Twitterati, they talked about her passion for fashion and the need to choose a "real career" over modeling. Regina chose not to make an account on Twitter because she claimed that it would lead to unnecessary hate over time rather than benefit her.
A repeat of events seems to be happening with respect to Ariana Josephine, where several condone her choices and others side with her. Josephine is viral for her beauty, and the controversial comments don't seem to deny that.