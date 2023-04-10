"In the entitlement era": Dog bites Home Depot customer in the face before owner flees, sparks outrage online

A shocking incident happened at Home Depot in Colorado last month when a customer was bitten by a dog while shopping. As per the police, the customer was visiting the Home Depot in Evergreen when the dog owner asked the customer to pat the dog and give him a treat. The customer agreed to this. Howeevr, it did not turn out so well, as the customer was bitten by the animal in the face, resulting in heavy bleeding.

After the incident, the store employees began attending to the wounds of the customer. The dog owner then fled away with the dog, after which the police informed that the victim was badly injured and would now need facial surgery. However, law enforcement authorities have now identified the owners of the dog through the various photos of they posted. As such, their faces were recorded in the surveillance cameras.

The video and the news of the customer being attacked at Home Depot soon spread on social media and left the netizens infuriated. One social media user also commented and said:

“We are in the entitlement era! And telling people they can't do something, pisses them off! Unless it's a service a dog, leave it at home!”

According to investigators, two individuals who own a canine companion took their furry friend to a home repair retailer as a part of their pet's training regimen. The authorities also claimed that it's common for dog owners to bring their four-legged companions to pet-friendly establishments like Home Depot to enhance their socialization skills through interaction with other humans and animals.

Home Depot patron viciously attacked by dog: Social media reactions explored

As the incident took place, the word quickly spread on social media, and many were infuriated to learn about the instance. Since the victim was reportedly left with a bleeding injury and the owner fled the scene, the incident left netizens outraged, with many taking to social media to slam the dog's owner for their irresponsible behavior.

At the moment, no charges have been announced formally by the police. However, the officials claimed that the owner of the dog would be held responsible. Furthermore, the authorities mentioned that the dog is currently quarantined at home for 10 days to make sure that it is not exhibiting any aggressive behavior that is associated with issues like rabies.

Police are claiming to be investigating the matter further, as the victim and the pet owner are currently being interrogated.

