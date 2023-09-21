What will happen on September 23 2023? Viral TikTok movie and TV shows doomsday conspiracy theory erupts online  

Social media is often flooded with conspiracy theories with the latest being about 23 September 2023. Many internet users are convinced that the world will come to an end on the aforementioned date. This comes after netizens realized that something horrific happens on this day in several movies. Netizens are now gobsmacked.

TikTok user @blackapplegallery369 was one among the many who shared his 23 September doomsday prediction. He claimed that conspiracy theories about the “world coming to an end” on the date have “flooded the internet.” This comes after the numbers 9, 2 and 3 have repeatedly appeared in several television shows and movies.

The TikToker then shared a list of movies that showed something terrible happening on the 23 September.

Some examples included an asteroid striking the Earth on the aforementioned date in the Big Bang Theory and the movies Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World and Deep Impact. The movie Knowing showed the Earth being destroyed by a solar flare on the mentioned date as well, Little Shop claimed that humans will receive a deadly threat on the date, Tomorrowland showed that disaster strikes on the date, The Number 23 movie showed that the date is when hell arrives and the television show Sleepy Hollow showed a new dimension being opened on the date.

A few other shows and movies which included the strange similarities included Evil, Ghostbusters, This it the End, Pandemic, Labyrinth and Lost.

A Taco Bell commercial showed a truck escaping a concentration camp on 23rd September, a stop watch in a Guinness beer commercial that claimed that one can discover dark secrets if they keep their mind open stopped at 9:23, a Black Eyed Peas music video also showed the aforementioned date and the movie Don’t Worry Darling was also released on the date.

Netizens have since flooded the internet with the conspiracy theory.

23 September doomsday theory takes the internet by storm

Facebook users Tracy Moore and Toilet Time TV shared their own renditions of the video as well.

TikTok user @barebonespodcast also opined that “predictive programming” that is hinting at something bad happening, is something that “psychopaths” that “rule the world” do to protect their “karma.” The netizen added:

“They are more than likely going to use Project Blue Beam, which is something that they have perfected where they use holograms to bring in an antichrist or some sort of cataclysmic event, UFOS, meteor strikes something. This predictive programming on September 23rd didn’t specify the year, but with everything going on in the world it could be the September 23rd coming up.”

It seems like the TikToker was referring to the tragic Maui wildfires where conspiracy theorists also claimed Project Blue Beam was used.

Twitter user @1337nubcakes uploaded a video where a woman claimed that a “Great Solar Flash” is going to take place on the date. She explained:

“A new world of paradise emerges, and we start living in harmony and without fear of war or famine or violence. There’s going to be no more conflict, poverty or division and it’s going to shift the way that everybody thinks and feels about the universe in oneness.”

Twitter user @RedactedKelly45 seemingly claimed that something horrific might happen to President Joe Biden on the date.

A few other theorists said:

At the time of writing this article no official agencies had released a statement announcing that something was to take place on the aforementioned date. It is likely that the conspiracy theorists have simply observed coincidences in movies, television shows and commercials.

This is not the first time netizens have conspired about a doomsday date. Netizens are also claiming that American citizens will be controlled by graphene oxide on 4 October 2023.