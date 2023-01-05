Who is the viral Peach Bowl Girl on TikTok? Identity of Ohio State fan revealed

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a young woman from Ohio State who was attending a football game went viral as the Peach Bowl Girl when a person shared a video of her on TikTok and asked viewers to find her.

It was a College Football Playoff semifinal match between Georgia and the Buckeyes, where the camera captured the woman and she was shown on the screen for a few seconds.

The TikTok video was shared by user @haydenshepppard. The subtext in the video read:

“Someone find me this girl from Ohio State…for the love of god”

She was eventually identified as 19-year-old Catherine Gurd. People who knew the girl mentioned her in the comment section and revealed her TikTok id to be @catherinegurd1.

Catherine Gurd's brief appearance on the big screen left everyone stunned due to her sharp blue eyes and her overall beauty.

Internet sleuths found out more about the Peach Bowl Girl

After the Peach Bowl Girl’s name was found, netizens dug deeper to find out other details about her.

Catherine Gurd is a freshman lacrosse player from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is pursuing her major in Biochemical Sciences. She was the captain for the WLAX lacrosse team in high school for three years.

As per the Daily Mail, she is also a four-year varsity letterwinner in field hockey.

She posted a video on her TikTok account on Monday to confirm internet speculation about her being the ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ in question. She added the subtext:

“When you kick off 2023 with a new name”

In another video, Gurd addressed the recent attention she received after going viral, writing:

“POV your 3 seconds on tv somehow makes you go viral.”

People in the comment section reacted to her sudden popularity as well. The majority of them praised her beauty and her blue eyes, which primarily caught everyone’s attention.

Gurd also has an Instagram account where she currently boasts over 35k followers. Her follower count on both TikTok and Instagram increased after she went viral and more people got to know about her.

Catherine Gurd posted pictures of the Peach Bowl game on her Instagram and shared videos from the same day on TikTok.

Gurd was supporting the Buckeyes, who lost to the Bulldogs after Noah Ruggles, the Ohio State kicker, missed a 50-yard field, game-winning goal. The viral TikTok video captured Catherine’s worried and dejected expression while the Buckeyes were losing.

TV cameras were panning the crowd to capture the expressions of tension-filled supporters and settled on Catherine Gurd for a few seconds, where she was seen intently staring at the pitch with her hands clasped together in a praying gesture.

"Will make a man move to OHIO": Netizens can't help but fawn over Catherine Gurd

Despite the camera showing her face for only about three seconds, Gurd's captivating beauty had social media users in a meltdown.

One person @jameslock0 gushed:

“Those eyes, that will make a man move to OHIO right there.”

One user even compared Catherine's blue eyes to that of Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario's eyes.

Some supporters who saw Catherine aka the Peach Bowl girl in person during the live game also commented and wrote that they, too, were speechless at her beauty.

