"It's about to get real serious": HYBE reported to release a new game 'BTS Cooking On: Tiny Tan Restaurant', sending fans into a frenzy

On January 19, 2024, speculations of HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment) set to release a new BTS game made the rounds, sending the fandom into a frenzy. As reported by Newsis, Com2uS declared on the same day that it will host a media presentation called "The Next Stage" on January 25, during which it would unveil three categories of games that it will be releasing globally this year.

The new game BTS Cooking On: Tiny Tan Restaurant is a simulation-based online mobile game that is reported to be released somewhere in 2024. This has received a massive positive uproar from the Bangtan fandom as they showed unmatched anticipation on Twitter for the upcoming game.

For the unversed, founded in 1998, Com2uS is a South Korean mobile and internet game creation and producing organization. Com2uS creates games for iOS, Android, and other systems.

"New Gordon Ramsay in BTS land": Fans express massive support & excitement over the alleged new game from HYBE & Com2uS

On January 19, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsis reported that the exhibition will serve as an introduction to Com2uS' enhanced worldwide service business as well as a means of outlining the features, content, and creative direction of each published game.

Live coverage of it will be available on Com2uS' official YouTube channel. On the occasion, three new publishing works—Starseed: Asnia Trigger, BTS Cooking On: Tiny Tan Restaurant, and Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice—will be revealed. A global culinary gaming stronghold, Grampus, and the BTS characters Tiny Tan come together to create the upcoming food computer simulation game.

The latest update as shared by Twitter user, @global_fan_base, shows a poster of the rumored mobile game of the septet which shows Tiny Tan characters dressed and designed resembling the septet's attires and looks from their Grammy-nominated single Butter.

Previously, the seven industrious boys behind the popular boy band—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—were the subject of HYBE's brand-new video game, which was revealed in April 2022.

The title BTS Island: In the SEOM describes it as centered around the boys' pursuit of leisure and enjoyment after their enigmatic landing on a deserted island known as Seom.

The game aptly corresponds with the band's announcement on June 14, 2022, that they would be briefly taking a break from their collaborative activity. After the band's new album Proof—which was released earlier in June and functioned as a three-disc anthology album of previous work—the new game was released.

Furthermore, BTS Cooking On: Tiny Tan Restaurant if and when released, would be the third online mobile game based on the global sensational boy band from HYBE. The other two games are BTS WORLD (now discontinued) and In the SEOM.

Hence, the latest rumor of HYBE and Com2uS coming together with BTS Tiny Tan to create a simulation-based mobile game for the Bangtan fandom and game lovers has fans leaping with joy.

They took Twitter by storm as they expressed their joy while several ARMYs joked about obsessively playing the new game for a few weeks:

and then never opening the app.

Meanwhile, in the game In the SEOM, characters V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope—all of whom appear as cute, spherical animated avatars—have been a hit among players.

Additionally, players could customize not only their own islands but also the attire of the characters, which is modeled by the band members' real stage attire, haircuts, and accouterments.

Similarly, ARMYs are curious if the alleged new cooking simulation game will have comparable customization features. Nevertheless, fans can't wait for the official announcement from HYBE Corporation.