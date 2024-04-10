“It’s going to feel like riding a bike again”: Gwen Stefani discusses upcoming No Doubt reunion at Coachella

Gwen Stefani, the lead singer of the band No Doubt, recently had an interview with Nylon on April 9, 2024. She stated that although she's "open to anything," there aren't any plans for any new No Doubt songs after the ska-pop group's impending reunion at the Coachella music festival 2024. In the same interview, she said,

"[Coachella is] going to be a really nice bow to tie on the relationship because we were kids [when we met]. I already know what it's going to feel like because we're just so in sync when we're onstage. It's going to feel like riding a bike again. We're going to be laughing, and we're going to look at each other and go, 'Oh my gosh — there you are.'"

Gwen also revealed that the band had spoken about doing another show together even before they decided to play Coachella.

"It's been a long time coming. It's been something that we were going to do."

Gwen Stefani stated that she's open to anything after the festival.

Gwen Stefani discussed No Doubt's future in a recent interview

Gwen Stefani opened up about her band's future (Image via Instagram/@gwenstefani)

In the April 9 interview with Nylon, conducted on the set of a February photo session in Culver City, California, Gwen Stefani shared her candid thoughts concerning the future of her band, No Doubt.

She mentioned that No Doubt will be playing at Coachella, scheduled from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21 at the Empire Polo Club. However, she also acknowledged that she is at a creative crossroads just before the group's eagerly awaited Coachella reunion.

Gwen Stefani then said that while it's unclear if the group intends to perform live or release new music, she isn't opposed to the notion. In addition, she said during the interview that although she had referred to the Coachella reunion as "a long time coming," the group still hadn't really gotten together or hung out before the show and hadn't communicated often.

Moreover, she also reflected some light on the band's uncertain future.

"Well, I don't have a crystal ball. Most things have surprised me in life. One of the things I've learned is to be present in the moment and try to absorb what's happening around me instead of looking ahead."

Looking at their Coachella performance, she said,

"A really nice bow to tie on the relationship, because we were kids [when we met] … we're going to be laughing, and we're going to look at each other and go, 'Oh my gosh —there you are.'"

When asked if the band had ever gone to therapy together, the singer-songwriter said that they "need to, probably," adding that they now had "a lot of water under the bridge" and thinking back on her relationships with her other bandmates, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont.

Furthermore, Push and Shove, No Doubt's 2012 original songs, was formerly described by Stefani as a "confused" record and "a struggle" to make. Speaking on it, she remarked,

"I look at it now and think, 'God, what was I doing trying to please everybody?' Because really, I should have just been with my family. But we did it, and there are some good songs. Don't remind me. I don't want to talk about it."

American rock group No Doubt was founded in 1986 and based in Anaheim, California. Gwen Stefani, the band's original vocalist, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young have made up the group throughout most of the group's existence.

They have given some amazing performances. At the KAABOO festival in Del Mar, California, in 2015, Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal gave their final performance as No Doubt.