"It's the IPhone 34": Mysterious Monolith in Wales sparks hilarious reactions online 

A hiker in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, spotted a mysterious monolith over the weekend. The 10-foot-long structure unexpectedly appeared on a remote hill, with many being unsure about how it came to be. Netizens have since taken to the internet to share their hilarious reactions about the same.

The gleaming steel tower has led many to wonder whether the object was dropped on the planet by extraterrestrials. According to The Guardian, Craig Muir, a local builder, came across the monolith while he was on a long walk. He said:

“When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO. It seemed like a very fine metallic [material], almost like a surgical steel. The steel structure was almost 10 feet long and looked perfectly levelled and steady, despite the weather being windy.”

Speaking about how it must have gotten to the town and to the specific spot, Muir added:

“It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground. However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn’t.”

At the time of writing this article, nobody had come forward to claim responsibility for the structure.

“Babe wake up, dungeon era is here”: Netizens flood the internet with hilarious memes as the monolith makes news

Internet users have had a field day after news of the monolith began making headlines. Several netizens repeatedly cracked jokes about Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey film, which features a monolith similar to the one spotted in Hay-on-Wye.

Netizens also made references to Grand Theft Auto and other video games. A few comments online read:

This is not the first time such structures have been spotted by people. In 2020, one was spotted in Utah, just before it disappeared days later. Similar pieces of architecture have also been spotted in Cornwall, Glastonbury Tor, and the Isle of Wight, among others.