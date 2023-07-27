Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of millions of Americans who is convinced that aliens exist.

Congress released findings on Wednesday that show that there may actually be extraterrestrials. With the sudden surplus of unidentified craft in the air space, many have questioned this. Now, Congress has essentially confirmed that 'non-human biologics' have been found along with possible UFOs.

As this news made its rounds on social media, Kay Adams spoke with Gronk about it.

On the "Up and Adams" show on Thursday, she asked the four-time Super Bowl champion his thoughts. Gronkowski said that not only does he believe in aliens, he would like to meet one.

He went on to say that he believes TESLA founder Elon Musk may be an alien:

"I actually want to meet an alien one day it'd be really cool. I think guys like Elon Musk, I possibly, I always say sometimes I'm like, he might possibly be an alien.

"Like, the way he can calculate numbers, come up with those businesses, and have another billion-dollar business on the side. Someone that's like an absolute freak like DK Metcalf? And he just has muscles everywhere. He may be part Alien as well.

"I'm pro-alien, I think we should do more research about aliens and I think humans should meet aliens."

Rob Gronkowski discusses the infamous 2018 Detroit Lions trade situation

Tight end Rob Gronkowski told NFL Insider Peter Schrager the story of how he was almost traded to the Detroit Lions. He said on "The Season with Peter Schrager" that in 2018 there was a 'disconnect' between him and the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski said that he now realizes that he handled the situation poorly.

"We were kind of having some disconnect between myself, the organization. It was kind of mayhem a little bit. Maybe I handled myself a little, a little wrong, maybe if I could go back I would have done it differently. But we'll just say this overall, in the end, whoever I got traded to, I was going to retire."

Peter Schrager @PSchrags



He wasn’t having it.



He tells the incredible story — with some bleeps— here, on this week’s episode of “The Season with Peter Schrager”.



⁦@nflnetwork⁩ ⁦@NFLMedia⁩ ⁦@gmfb⁩ ⁦@RobGronkowski⁩ Rob Gronkowski was almost traded to the Detroit Lions.He wasn't having it.He tells the incredible story — with some bleeps— here, on this week's episode of "The Season with Peter Schrager".⁦@nflnetwork⁩ ⁦@NFLMedia⁩ ⁦@gmfb⁩ ⁦@RobGronkowski⁩ pic.twitter.com/Z1DcqPuZhv

This puts to bed the idea that Rob Gronkowski was considering retirement just to avoid going to the Detroit Lions. As he went on to explain, he simply wanted to play for the Patriots and nobody else.

Gronkowski went on to win his third Super Bowl with New England that season, before eventually following Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and another Super Bowl win in the 2020 campaign.