Over the weekend, DK Metcalf spent a lot of time blowing the minds of sports fans. A viral video surfaced of him leaping to catch a pass in which the height he achieved was so absurd that people thought the video was doctored.

Well, it was in fact not doctored, as Metcalf is just able to jump that high. Not only that, but he caught the pass with one hand with ease, showcasing why he's one of the best wide receivers in football.

The jump and the one-handed catch was so impressive that viewers in the video couldn't help but let out a cheer. It genuinely looks fake, as some NFL fans have pointed out.

Maybe it is fake, but for more evidence of Metcalf's otherworldly jumping ability, take a look at what he did during his MVP Celebrity All-Star Game appearance.

Metcalf routinely swatted shots by jumping much higher than his counterparts. In one, it seemed as if he blocked a jumpshot at nearly its apex after spending an eternity floating in the air.

He also threw down a ton of monstrous dunks, which require incredible jumping ability. If Metcalf wasn't so good at football, he might have a career as an NBA player or at least a professional dunker.

It's a little more complex than this, but there's a good reason Russell Wilson and Geno Smith have trusted Metcalf to come down with jump balls for the Seattle Seahawks: he can jump higher than most.

Most NFL cornerbacks don't stand a chance on those passes, and his All-Star Game appearance shows that NBA players might want to watch out too.

DK Metcalf's vertical and other combine stats revisited

Back in 2019, DK Metcalf was not quite the high-flying star for the Seattle Seahawks. He was an Ole Miss prospect trying to get into the NFL.

DK Metcalf posted an insane NFL Combine in 2019

His stats for the NFL Combine should have given fans an indication that the things shown above were possible. Just look at his insane vertical for reference: a 21-year-old Metcalf jumped 40.5 inches -- just 5.5 inches from the NFL record.

The future star also recorded an absurd 4.33 40-yard dash time and hit 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Metcalf is one of the most unreal athletes playing sports today.

