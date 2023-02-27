"It's just nonsense": The Last of Us star Storm Reid addresses homophobic comments from fans

The Last of Us has been one of the most revered TV shows in recent times, owing to its popularity with both television and video game fans. However, there seems to be a certain fraction of the population who are not at all satisfied with the show, and for the wrong reasons.

After the third episode of the show depicted a sweet, blossoming love affair between two men, the show faced backlash when homophobic comments came pouring in. It was further aggravated when more gay relationships started to be a part of the lore. Though this sounds outright absurd in 2023, the internet seems to be filled with people spreading hatred.

After Bella Ramsay hit back at homophobic comments, Storm Reid, who plays Riley, also hit back at homophobic viewers in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She said:

"It's 2023. If you're concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight."

She also recalled Bella Ramsay's response in the interview and agreed with it.

The Last of Us star hits back at homophobic viewers with, "If you don't like it, don't watch."

Episode seven of The Last of Us introduced Reid as Riley in a form of a backstory for Bella. This was a part of the game's additional content, and it went over the heartfelt story of the two young women.

Despite the beautiful narrative and the great acting from both Reid and Ramsay, some viewers were more concerned with the depiction of same-s*x relationships in the episode.

Reid hit back at these viewers, saying:

"Like Bella said when episode 3 came out: If you don't like it, don't watch,...We are telling important stories. We're telling stories of people's experiences, and that's what I live for. That's what makes good storytelling, because we are telling stories of people who are taking up space in the world."

She further added that there are several other things to worry about, and asked haters why they were concerned about the young people or anyone loving each other. Storm also noted that love is beautiful and added that if people have things to say about it, "it's just nonsense."

During the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reid recalled her costars words, who also brutally hit back at trolls after the third episode brought in a lot of hatred.

Bella Ramsay had previously said in an interview with British GQ that people will continue thinking what they want to think. The actress even said that if people choose not to watch the show because it has gay storylines or a trans character, "that's on you, and you’re missing out,"

The Last of Us has always been lauded for its minority representation, even in the gaming world. It will continue to break barriers in the television world, and there is hardly anything that these homophobic viewers will be able to do to stop this.

The previous episodes of The Last of Us are now available on HBO Max.

