"It's like a movie": Fans swoon over latest Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's Christmas date photos from Japan

On January 22, 2024, several photos of the much-talked-about K-drama couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin went viral on social media. The pictures captured moments from their Christmas date celebrated at a prominent restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

From portraying a romantic couple in the smash hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You to tying the knot in March 2022, the couple has received a tremendous amount of love from fans who wish to see them together forever.

As soon as fans got to know about the actress and Hyun Bin's affectionate date, fans quickly took to social media, showering the idols with compliments. One user tweeted:

Fans can't get enough of the Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's romantic date in Japan

In the pictures featuring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin that went viral on social media, the pair can be seen enjoying their dinner date at an undisclosed restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. The couple was seated across the table from the crowd. The Thirty-Nine actress smiled at Hyun Bin while the actor seemed to be describing something to the actress.

Soon, the pictures went viral on social media, where fans stated that the images looked straight from a movie scene. They expressed how the Crash Landing on You actor continued to make his wife smile, even after having a baby boy and being married for almost two years now. Fans also emphasized that the love and admiration the duo have for each other can be radiated through the picture.

Meanwhile, the article related to their date also went viral on the South Korean social media platform, trending on Naver, indicating how domestic fans are equally as interested in the Crash Landing on You couple's love life as international fans are.

Fans swoon over the latest Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's Christmas date photos from Japan.

Additionally, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin recently welcomed a baby boy and shared pictures of their baby on social media. Fans have been sending their well-wishes to the couple, hoping the baby stays healthy and that both Hyun Bin and the actress learn through parenting how to take care of their younger ones.

Fans also express a desire to see the couple on more romantic dates and hope to see them sharing HD photos on their social media accounts.

Hyun Bin last appeared in the Korean film The Point Men while the actress played the leading character in the slice-of-life 2022 drama Thirty-Nine.