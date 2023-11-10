"So proud": Fans rejoice as ASTRO's Sanha and JinJin set to appear in Crash Landing On You Japanese musical

On November 10, the South Korean media outlet Kstyle confirmed that the hit drama Crash Landing on You will be adapted into a Japanese musical.

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for Crash Landing on You is as follows:

"Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin) is an heiress to a conglomerate in South Korea. One day, while paragliding, an accident caused by strong winds leads Yoon Se-Ri to make an emergency landing in North Korea. There, she meets Ri Jeong-Hyeok (Hyun-Bin), who is a North Korean army officer. He tries to protect her and hide her. Soon, Ri Jeong-Hyeok falls in love with Yoon Se-Ri."

Renowned K-pop idols, including ASTRO's Sanha, JinJin, and The BOYZ's Sangyeon, have garnered nothing but pride from fans for venturing into Japanese music. Fans took to social media to lavish praise upon them.

"From reel to real": Fans excited to see ASTRO's Sanha and JinJin in the Crash Landing on You Japanese musical

The Japanese musical for Crash Landing on You is scheduled to take place at Yurakucho Yomiuri Hall, located in Tokyo, Japan, in February 2024.

Previously performed in South Korea, the music for the rom-com drama instantly became a super-duper hit, and many Japanese fans wish for the musical to be performed in their country, given the popularity of Crash Landing on You there.

In the upcoming musical, ASTRO's Sanha is set to portray the character of Ri Jeong-hyeok (played by Hyun Bin in the drama), who was a North Korean soldier and attemped to protect Yoon Se-ri, who accidentally landed in the country due to a paragliding incident.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's JinJin and The BOYZ's Sangyeon are set to portray the character of Gu Seung-jung (played by Kim Jung-hwan in the drama), who escapes to North Korea from South Korea due to an unfortunate situation. They will be playing the roles simultaneously.

Fans are excited to see how the three idols will portray the roles of iconic characters, and they are currently trending the hashtag #ASSEMBLEJINJINSANHAMUSICALRETURNS on social media to increase anticipation for the upcoming Japanese musical for the hit drama Crash Landing on You.

Aired in 2019, the fans saw the captivating chemistry between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in the series. It was one of the most-watched dramas of that year. The chemistry was so strong that the duo married in real life and recently welcomed their first child.

The fans of The BOYZ's Sangyeon are also excited to listen to his vocals in the upcoming musical debut and can't wait for it. They are also discussing on social media how they will be able to see musical actor Sangyeon in just a few months.

The original series CLOY concluded its last episode with a 21.683% viewership rating nationwide in South Korea, according to Nielsen Korea.