“Still Missing Him”: ASTRO fans celebrate Moonbin & Sanha surpassing 1000th day since their subunit debut 

On June 10, ASTRO’s maknae Sanha took to social media to share a picture of Moonbin and him to celebrate the 1000th day of their subunit debut, which goes by ‘Moonbin & Sanha’. Both idols can be seen in the photo sharing a candid moment together during what appears to be a practice session at their rehearsal hall. He posted it with the caption,

“Hyung today is our unit 1000 days congrats” with a purple heart emoji."

For those who are unaware, on the night of April 19 at 8.10 pm KST, the Perfumer singer’s manager found him dead in his apartment in Gangnam, Seoul. The local police declared it an unfortunate case of suicide, and shortly after, Fantagio released a statement confirming that he had indeed passed away and requesting fans not to fall for speculative or malicious reporting. Since then, his industry colleagues, bandmates, and fans have held memorials and vigils for him.

Notably, Sanha and Moonbin made up ASTRO's first subunit. Following the release of the image, many fans expressed their sorrow and love.

Fans of ASTRO’s Moonbin get emotional as Sanha celebrates 1000 days of their subunit

ASTRO's first subunit made its debut on September 14, 2020, with the release of its first mini album, In-Out, and its title track, Bad Idea. One and a half years later, the duo returned with their second mini album, Refuge, accompanied by its title track, WHO, on March 15, 2022. Their recent and final comeback was with their third mini-album INCENSE and its lead single, Perfumer, on January 4 this year. They had been in a subunit for almost three years before Moonbin’s unfortunate demise on April 19th.

However, from September 14, 2020, to June 10, 2023, it has been 1000 days since they launched their subunit, and even though Moonbin is no more amongst us, AROHAs are celebrating this special day with Sanha by sharing their sweet reactions to Sanha’s post for his fellow bandmate and subunit partner.

️️ ️️️️️️️️️ ️️ ️️ ️️ @fanifanitifanny Thank you both for the best 3 years of moonbin&sanha... 🥺🥺🥺 Our 1st SubUnit... Thank you both for the best 3 years of moonbin&sanha... 🥺🥺🥺 Our 1st SubUnit... https://t.co/bSvFBcdz51

sall.⛓🖇💣 @bby_ddana



#MOONBIN_SANHA Happy 1000th day debut anniversary my best duo ddankong!! <3 Happy 1000th day debut anniversary my best duo ddankong!! <3#MOONBIN_SANHA https://t.co/1mbXp3HWVx

Elena @andalusia_astro Will always be proud of how far they've come, and grateful that it's Sanha who made this journey with Bin 🥹

#MOONBIN_SANHA

#문빈산하_데뷔_1000일_축하해 @offclASTRO Only realized how much their sub-unit meant to me until I realized we'd never get another comeback from themWill always be proud of how far they've come, and grateful that it's Sanha who made this journey with Bin 🥹 Only realized how much their sub-unit meant to me until I realized we'd never get another comeback from them 😭 Will always be proud of how far they've come, and grateful that it's Sanha who made this journey with Bin 🥹 #MOONBIN_SANHA#문빈산하_데뷔_1000일_축하해 @offclASTRO https://t.co/IPKYT8k8ZK

🐮세라 @dongmin_wisdom



#딴콩



Look at them shocked for getting 1st only 8 days after their debut 🥺 Moonbin&Sanha literally have the greatest discography, the cleanest dance moves, the perfect harmony. They have it all. Always so proud of you, I'll make sure to keep your legacy Look at them shocked for getting 1st only 8 days after their debut 🥺 Moonbin&Sanha literally have the greatest discography, the cleanest dance moves, the perfect harmony. They have it all. Always so proud of you, I'll make sure to keep your legacy#딴콩https://t.co/Cq2T7sKktT

𝐦𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭🌙 || ily moonbin🕊️🤍 @binnieastroha



they broke the record for being the fastest sub unit to get 1st win in 8 days,they paved the way for sub units. ddankong will always be the best forever



#MOONBIN_SANHA #문빈산하_데뷔_1000일_축하해 #아스트로 #ASTRO twitter.com/i/web/status/1… happy 1000 days to our ddankong unit moonbin & sanha🥜🤍they broke the record for being the fastest sub unit to get 1st win in 8 days,they paved the way for sub units. ddankong will always be the best forever happy 1000 days to our ddankong unit moonbin & sanha🥜🤍they broke the record for being the fastest sub unit to get 1st win in 8 days,they paved the way for sub units. ddankong will always be the best forever💜#MOONBIN_SANHA #문빈산하_데뷔_1000일_축하해 #아스트로 #ASTRO twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uRhf1CabjH

cami ᵕ̈ @mwoonbins ᰔᩚ



#딴콩_데뷔_1000일_축하해 #문빈_산하 #MOONBIN_SANHA happy 1000 days to my beloved sub-unit! ᵕ̈ you worked hard, my ddankong! words cannot describe how proud i am of you. thank you so much for everything! i will keep on supporting and loving you, to infinity and beyond!ᰔᩚ happy 1000 days to my beloved sub-unit! ᵕ̈ you worked hard, my ddankong! words cannot describe how proud i am of you. thank you so much for everything! i will keep on supporting and loving you, to infinity and beyond! 🚀ᰔᩚ#딴콩_데뷔_1000일_축하해 #문빈_산하 #MOONBIN_SANHA https://t.co/KkQU0bvtWo

ASTRO debuted as a six-member group on February 23, 2016, with the mini album Spring Up. Since then, they have had numerous comebacks, solo releases, and subunits. The group’s oldest member, MJ, made a successful solo debut with Happy Virus in November 2021. ASTRO launched their second subunit, comprised of members JinJin and Rocky, in January 2022 with Restore.

Cha Eun-woo is the only member of the group who hasn’t made his official solo debut, but he has released numerous solo songs such as K-Drama OSTs and acted in a number of K-dramas.

ASTRO’s Sanha paid a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate Moonbin

ELLA MARIE ✨🌙 MISSING MY OT6 😭 @fg_elleee



The Aroha Ring that he always wears close to his heart and the Astro Friendship Ring that he doesn't want to take off.



My heart Sanha now has Moonbin's Rings.The Aroha Ring that he always wears close to his heart and the Astro Friendship Ring that he doesn't want to take off.My heart Sanha now has Moonbin's Rings.😭The Aroha Ring that he always wears close to his heart and the Astro Friendship Ring that he doesn't want to take off. My heart 😭😭 https://t.co/aS7XnvZ4Bh

On June 7, ASTRO’s maknae Sanha took to his personal Instagram to pay a personal and heartfelt tribute to his hyung and subunit member Moonbin. This also marked Sanha’s first post on Instagram since the Perfumer singer’s demise and a day after June 6, which was the 49th day since his demise. For those uninformed, according to Buddhist tradition, the dead person’s spirit lingers on earth for 49 days, after which it peacefully passes onto another realm.

He penned a heartwarming post and added some never-before-seen pictures showcasing their solid friendship as bandmates and collaborators. Sanha bid his hyung goodbye, wished him a happily ever after, and hoped they would share a long and warm hug whenever they met.

Sanha even visited Moonbin's newly opened memorial at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, which is called Moon’s Space, with his bandmate Cha Eun-woo as fans continue to pray for the deceased singer's soul to rest in peace.

