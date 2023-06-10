“Still Missing Him”: ASTRO fans celebrate Moonbin & Sanha surpassing 1000th day since their subunit debut 

On June 10, ASTRO’s maknae Sanha took to social media to share a picture of Moonbin and him to celebrate the 1000th day of their subunit debut, which goes by ‘Moonbin & Sanha’. Both idols can be seen in the photo sharing a candid moment together during what appears to be a practice session at their rehearsal hall. He posted it with the caption,
“Hyung today is our unit 1000 days congrats” with a purple heart emoji."
For those who are unaware, on the night of April 19 at 8.10 pm KST, the Perfumer singer’s manager found him dead in his apartment in Gangnam, Seoul. The local police declared it an unfortunate case of suicide, and shortly after, Fantagio released a statement confirming that he had indeed passed away and requesting fans not to fall for speculative or malicious reporting. Since then, his industry colleagues, bandmates, and fans have held memorials and vigils for him.
Notably, Sanha and Moonbin made up ASTRO's first subunit. Following the release of the image, many fans expressed their sorrow and love.
Fans of ASTRO’s Moonbin get emotional as Sanha celebrates 1000 days of their subunit
ASTRO's first subunit made its debut on September 14, 2020, with the release of its first mini album, In-Out, and its title track, Bad Idea. One and a half years later, the duo returned with their second mini album, Refuge, accompanied by its title track, WHO, on March 15, 2022. Their recent and final comeback was with their third mini-album INCENSE and its lead single, Perfumer, on January 4 this year. They had been in a subunit for almost three years before Moonbin’s unfortunate demise on April 19th.
However, from September 14, 2020, to June 10, 2023, it has been 1000 days since they launched their subunit, and even though Moonbin is no more amongst us, AROHAs are celebrating this special day with Sanha by sharing their sweet reactions to Sanha’s post for his fellow bandmate and subunit partner.
ASTRO debuted as a six-member group on February 23, 2016, with the mini album Spring Up. Since then, they have had numerous comebacks, solo releases, and subunits. The group’s oldest member, MJ, made a successful solo debut with Happy Virus in November 2021. ASTRO launched their second subunit, comprised of members JinJin and Rocky, in January 2022 with Restore.
Cha Eun-woo is the only member of the group who hasn’t made his official solo debut, but he has released numerous solo songs such as K-Drama OSTs and acted in a number of K-dramas.
ASTRO’s Sanha paid a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate Moonbin
On June 7, ASTRO’s maknae Sanha took to his personal Instagram to pay a personal and heartfelt tribute to his hyung and subunit member Moonbin. This also marked Sanha’s first post on Instagram since the Perfumer singer’s demise and a day after June 6, which was the 49th day since his demise. For those uninformed, according to Buddhist tradition, the dead person’s spirit lingers on earth for 49 days, after which it peacefully passes onto another realm.
He penned a heartwarming post and added some never-before-seen pictures showcasing their solid friendship as bandmates and collaborators. Sanha bid his hyung goodbye, wished him a happily ever after, and hoped they would share a long and warm hug whenever they met.
Sanha even visited Moonbin's newly opened memorial at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, which is called Moon’s Space, with his bandmate Cha Eun-woo as fans continue to pray for the deceased singer's soul to rest in peace.