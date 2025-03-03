"It's Roman and Kendall" - Fans react to Succession co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin greeting each other at the Oscars

Netizens have reacted to Succession stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin embracing each other at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday (March 2), at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Culkin was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, while Strong received a nod in the same category for The Apprentice. The former ended the night with the first Academy Award of his career.

The viral video in which Kieran Culkin is hugging it out with Strong at the red carpet is doing the rounds on X. It is especially creating hype among fans of the TV series Succession, which aired for four seasons on HBO, from June 3, 2018 to May 28, 2023. Watch the video below:

X user @PurpleAstronut referred to the two by the names of their characters in Succession in the comments, writing:

"It's Roman and Kendall"

"I am a huge fan! I loved him when he was so snarky in Sucession. He was the reason I chose to see A Real Pain in the theatre. He never has disappointed. I get no vote but I’m hoping he wins tonight," commented another.

"When the Succession reunion special coming out?" interrogated another user on X.

One user commented on Jeremy Strong's reaction after Kieran Culkin won the Oscar, writing:

"Jeremy's reaction after his loss was still so shady. I think they're not really friends and didn't kieran say his only fave costars was Sarah Snook"

"They’re literally family the internet is just full of haters," argued another.

"SUCCESSION HIVE WE ARE BACK BETTER THAN EVER," raved another user on X.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"This might be the first time I've seen Jeremy smile," opined a user.

"I wish Sarah Snook was there with them, but this will do," commented another.

"I’M CRYING RIGHT NOW I NEED TO GET A GRIP," declared a fan.

"His little run over to Jeremy had me," inferred another user on X.

Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin play Kendall Roy and Roman Roy, respectively, in the drama series Succession. The two brothers are sons to business media tycoon Logan Roy. The duo and their sister, Shiv Roy, are involved in a succession battle for their father's empire throughout the series.

The relationship between the siblings is often lauded for its portrayal of dysfunctional and complicated family dynamics.

From appreciating Jeremy Strong to playfully challenging his wife: All about Kieran Culkin's Oscar acceptance speech

Kieran Culkin at the 97th Academy Awards - Source: Getty

Kieran Culkin added an Academy Award to his illustrious repertoire on March 2, 2025 at the Dolby Theater. He was nominated alongside Yura Borisov (Anora), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) and Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown).

After winning the award, Kieran Culkin gave a shoutout to co-nominee Jeremy Strong. However, the lines were heavily censored because of the actor's use of expletives.

“Jeremy, you’re amazing in ‘The Apprentice.’ I love your work, it’s f**king great,” Culkin said.

Thereafter, his wife Jazz Charton got a heartfelt tribute from the actor. Kieran Culkin expressed his gratitude and also reminded her of a comical bet.

“I have to thank my wife, Jazz, for absolutely everything—for giving me my favorite people in the world,” Culkin said.

He continued:

“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from her. She had told me that if I won the award, she would give me the kid. But it turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win,” he shared.

Culkin recounted the events that took place after his 2024 Emmy win, saying that he asked for a total of four kids while walking through the parking lot after the ceremony. She had promised to give him four if Culkin won an Oscar.

“You remember that, honey? You do? Then I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say? I love you!”

Other prominent winners at the 97th Academy Awards included Zoe Saldana (Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez) and Adrien Brody (Best Actor for The Brutalist).

However, the film Anora had the most lucrative night, emerging with the Best Picture Award. Protagonist Mikey Madison took home Best Actress, beating Demi Moore for her role in The Substance.

