"It's a stutter": Video of Donald Trump slurring his words at a rally goes viral online 

On January 21, 2024, GOP presidential primary candidate Donald Trump attended a rally in Rochester, New Hampshire where he was captured on video slurring his words during his speech, as reported by Newsweek.

In a five-second video that has now gone viral, Donald Trump is heard saying, “You don’t have to be a total genius, remain in Mexico, until you’ve…” After this, his words become unintelligible for a few seconds.

In the wake of this footage, many have raised concerns about Donald Trump’s health and mental acumen, and whether or not he is fit to be the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 election. Others, however, have defended him, saying it was just a stumble. In this regard, an X user commented under @BidenHQ’s tweet on the same.

Video of Donald Trump slurring his words during Rochester rally sets internet abuzz

The 77-year-old Donald Trump was in Rochester on Sunday delivering his speech in which he attacked President Joe Biden’s immigration policy and brought attention to his own 2019 “Remain in Mexico” policy.

As per Newsweek, the “Remain in Mexico” policy “required migrants seeking to enter the U.S. to stay in Mexico until their immigration court date.” While praising the same policy, Donald Trump slurred his speech for a few seconds. However, he got back on track and finished what he was talking about.

“It was rough stuff, but you know what they weren't in our country and we do it right. We had such a great system,” Trump added.

The former President also mentioned how Tijuana, a Mexican city across the California border acted as a shelter for migrants until they were legally allowed to enter the USA. While it was “not a lovely place at that point,” hundreds and thousands of people made it work, he claimed.

Trump then went on firing at Joe Biden and said the country “has been turned into a dumping ground and a disrespected one,” under the current administration.

“We have people coming in from all over the world... they're being dumped into our country. They're coming in from mental institutions, they're coming in from jails and prisons, they're terrorists and they're coming in at levels nobody's ever seen before,” Trump claimed.

Despite delivering the rest of his speech normally, Trump is now facing the heat for slurring his words in the middle for a couple of seconds, with many raising concerns over his mental stability to run a country.

Meanwhile, his followers have also defended him, dubbing the slurring as a stutter. Here are some of the mixed reactions from @BidensWins’ tweet on the same.

Notably, this is not the first time in recent weeks that Donald Trump has faced controversy for his speeches. Last Friday, during another rally in New Hampshire, he seemed to confuse his GOP opponent Nikki Haley with U.S. Representative Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race over the weekend and is now promoting Trump, and claimed that his primary rival Nikki Haley represents “warmed over corporatism.”

On January 23, New Hampshire will be casting their votes. Trump appears to be the favorite here, just like he was in the January 15 Iowa caucus, as per Newsweek.

Republicans and conservatives have been raising concerns over the 81-year-old Joe Biden's mental decline for years now. Biden often comes under scrutiny for misspeaking during his campaigns, rallies, and other events.