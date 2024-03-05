"It’s taken to 2024 for women to start getting basic rights over their own body": Netizens react as France makes abortion a constitutional right

France has become the first country in the world to make the right to abortion a constitutional right. The same was announced on Monday, March 4, 2024, when out of 925 MPs and senators, 780 supported the same, after which it was declared as a right. The Guardian reported that as the result was announced, the Eiffel Tower in central Paris was lit to mark the day.

The Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, then addressed the ministers and political leaders present in the Congress Hall:

“We are haunted by the suffering and memory of so many women who were not free. We owe a moral debt [to all the women who] suffered in their flesh. Today, the present must respond to history. To enshrine this right in our constitution is to close the door to the tragedy of the past and its trail of suffering and pain. It will further prevent reactionaries from attacking women."

Furthermore, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron also described the new right to abortion as “French Pride.” With this new right coming into power, the 17th paragraph of Article 34 will now be amended.

While many anti-abortion groups continue to criticize the new law, social media users were left applauding the decision, as many netizens reacted to the news. One internet user also commented:

Social media users applauded the French government for the revolutionary step to make abortion a legal right in the country. (Image via @PopCrave/ X)

Social media users celebrate as France makes abortion a constitutional right

While abortion has been a legal method to end a pregnancy in France since 1974, with this new law, France has effectively “guaranteed” the freedom to abort a child. With the new right in place, future governments will not be able to modify the current law to a great extent.

The Mint also reported how the US Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to reverse the Roe V. Wade ruling prompted activists to push the French government to make abortion a right. The law allows women up to 14 weeks in their pregnancy to terminate it if they wish to.

As France becomes the first country to make abortion a legal right for women, social media users could not help but applaud the same. Many X accounts like @PopCrave posted about the same on social media:

However, many, including The Vatican, have criticized the decision, claiming that there cannot be a "right ro take a human life.” Protests are now taking place in Versailles by those who are against the new right.