"It's time to read the f**king room": JK Rowling slams John Oliver's latest take on trans athletes

JK Rowling has once again called out John Oliver following the latest episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight, in which the comedian reaffirmed his stance that transgender athletes do not pose a threat to fairness or safety in sports. The broadcast, which aired on Sunday, April 7, reignited a months-long feud between the two public figures and sparked heated online debate.

John Oliver's 45-minute segment focused on right-wing efforts to legislate against transgender participation in school sports. In the episode, he revisited arguments he made in November 2024j , claiming that "there is no evidence" that trans athletes compromise competition. He also acknowledged JK Rowling's prior criticism, quipping:

"It feels a bit weird to catch that much heat from the creator of Harry Potter, especially when I clearly look like what would have happened to him if they left him in that cupboard for the rest of his life."

JK Rowling, in response, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on April 8:

"I understand why men like Oliver, who've consistently mocked anti-science people on the right, sold out initially. They didn't want to blow up their careers. Taking fashionable anti-women's rights positions was the cost of doing business. But it's time to read the f**king room."

This backlash came after a women's pool final was reportedly contested between two male-born competitors as per the tweet. On the same night, John Oliver's episode downplayed the idea that trans women winning in women's sports is a widespread issue.

JK Rowling's public feud with Oliver dates back to November 2024, when he claimed that "vanishingly few trans girls" compete in school sports and that their participation "poses no threat." In response, Rowling labeled his arguments "absolute bulls**t" and accused him of choosing popularity over truth, as reported by The Independent on April 7, 2025.

In Sunday's episode, John Oliver doubled down on his previous position, stating:

"You can basically say anything you want about trans people, as long as you tag on 'in sports' after it."

He described the push to exclude trans athletes from women’s sports as part of a broader cultural obsession, particularly within certain circles.

But JK Rowling's "frustration" appears to stem from what she sees as a broader dismissal of women’s concerns. In a follow-up tweet, she said:

"They're still regurgitating Twitter TRA [trans rights activist] talking points from 2020. I can't imagine anyone being so far up their own backside they haven't noticed that this nonsensical crap is facing a massive grassroots backlash, that it loses elections and that girls and women are being harmed," as reported by the Deadline on April 8, 2025.

JK Rowling's outspoken stance on gender identity issues has been the subject of controversy since 2020. According to The Independent, while she has denied accusations of transphobia, she remains a divisive figure.

In 2024, she revealed in the essay collection The Women Who Wouldn't Say Wheesht that she had initially stayed quiet about her views out of concern for her loved ones, but later felt compelled to speak up after witnessing what she perceived as threats to women’s rights.

Complicating matters further is the shared platform between the two figures. Both JK Rowling and John Oliver have creative partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery—Rowling is developing an HBO television adaptation of Harry Potter, while Oliver's Last Week Tonight airs weekly on the same network.

As of now, HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery have not issued any comment regarding the exchange.

