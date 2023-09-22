"ITS LIKE CHRISTMAS DAY": Big Brother fans celebrate as Jared is evicted after fallout with Blue

Jared Fields’ controversial time on Big Brother 25 finally came to an end after week seven’s double eviction. Jared, who was the head of the household (HOH) last week, initially had a huge fallout with his partner Blue Kim. He was then backdoored by week eight's HOH, Cory Wurtenberger.

It is also worth noting that Fields also used a racial slur while talking about America Lopez last week. Since America and Cory are supposedly in a showmance, Jared's nomination for elimination came as no surprise to fans. However, Fields' using the slur wasn't all as he also defended himself and claimed that America's actions had been detrimental to his game.

While fans were clamoring for his immediate eviction, they responded with delight after it was finally confirmed with one saying:

Jared Fields’ eviction on Big Brother 25 leads to delighted responses from fans

The Big Brother 25 contestant had been in a strong position on the show for a number of weeks. However, aided by his mother and Survivor veteran Cirie Fields, he slowly lost the trust of the other houseguests, including his partner Blue Kim. It is worth noting that Kim was involved in the planning of Fields' eviction.

Thus, when he was eliminated, fans celebrated it with many claiming that Fields and his mother were angry because they got exposed. Others claimed that Kim's betrayal was hilarious and that he should have seen it coming.

As is evident from fans' response, most were happy with the surprise decision. Fields was involved in multiple controversies and his using a slur led to multiple fans calling for his automatic eviction. Despite the same fate being handed out to Luke Valentine for his use of a racial slur, Fields managed to survive.

He seemed especially disappointed with Blue Kim and gave a resigned response when he realized his fate. While he was well aware of the growing tensions in the Big Brother 25 house, it was Kim's betrayal that appeared to have caught him particularly off-guard.

The eviction also marks the first time in Big Brother 25 that the reigning HOH ended up leaving. He had initially nominated the likes of Cameron and Red. This was despite his mother Cirie Fields requesting him to nominate her instead. Cirie was sure that she would be on the eviction block soon, and the move was meant to regain the trust of other houseguests.

The Survivor veteran has had a lot of influence on the game thus far and wanted to prove her loyalty to her allies. However, Jared ended up choosing Red, before being backdoored instead of the latter.

Well aware of his dwindling relationships on the show, Jared was caught by surprise after Cory spent time talking to each of the other houseguests on the show. He ended up getting the support of all the other houseguests, except of course his mother. Regardless, the move came as a huge shock.

Every week, the HOH gets a range of powers and is generally considered safe. However, Jared’s time on the show meant that he was always up for betrayal.

New episodes of the show are aired on CBS every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, at 9 pm ET.