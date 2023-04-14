Jack Teixeira name origin explored as 21-year old National Guardsman is accused of leaking Pentagon documents 

On Thursday, April 13, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Jack Teixeira, was arrested by the FBI in connection with a leak of classified Pentagon documents that were posted online. The post was made in a chatroom called Thug Shaker Central on Discord - a social media platform popular with gamers.

Jack Teixeira is the leader of the chatroom and is reportedly known as "OG.'' He is a third-generation Portuguese American whose surname is derived from a small town or parish in Portugal called Teixeira, which in turn means surrounded by yew trees.

The origin can also be traced back to the nobleman Don Hermigio Mendes de Teixeira, the landlord of Teixeira, who ruled the parish during the reign of King Sancho I in the eleventh century. The nobleman supposedly adopted the parish's name as a surname. Later used by locals in the region, the surname was passed down to generations of Portuguese descendants.

BREAKING: 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, has been arrested by law enforcement in connection with the leak of classified Pentagon documents that were posted online.

According to the Washington Post, Teixeira’s family reportedly has a history of military service. They are also deeply ingrained in the veteran community by working for non-profits focussed on assisting army officers.

Details of Jack Teixeira explored as the Air national guardsman is accused of leaking classified documents

Jack Douglas Teixeira enlisted in the Massachusetts Air National Guard 102nd Intelligence Wing after graduating in 2020 from high school in North Dighton, Massachusetts, where he lived with his family.

The 21-year-old guardsman, who started an invitation-only chat room on Discord, was then promoted to Airman 1st Class last July, where he worked under the duty title of “cyber transport systems journeyman” responsible for effectively keeping the internet working in the bases for seamless operations in the global communications network that links military units around the world. It is unclear how Teixeira gained access to classified documents.

Spriter @Spriter99880 Jack Teixeira has officially become a suspect in the leak of critical US defense and intelligence documents - CBS News Jack Teixeira has officially become a suspect in the leak of critical US defense and intelligence documents - CBS News https://t.co/U0nmeSQlgJ

On Thursday, the FBI said that Teixeira was taken into custody “at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified U.S. government and military documents.” They added:

“The FBI is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence. Since late last week, the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk.”

Simon Ateba @simonateba This is a completely valid question many Americans are asking, "How was a 21-year-old reservist Jack Teixeira (being arrested here) able to gain access to highly classified US intel?" Any idea? This is a completely valid question many Americans are asking, "How was a 21-year-old reservist Jack Teixeira (being arrested here) able to gain access to highly classified US intel?" Any idea? https://t.co/l5cUleqVPa

Last week, several classified documents that included intelligence on the ongoing Ukraine war were posted on social media. The documents, initially shared by Jack Teixeira in a Discord chatroom with 20 to 30 members, found their way to a broader audience online.

The chatroom, where members congregated and shared racially offensive memes and posts, became ground zero for leaked Pentagon documents. A member of the group told the New York Times that Jack Teixeira leaked the documents merely to impress the other members of the group.

Jack Teixeira, who will first appear in court in Boston on Friday, will reportedly be charged under the espionage act.

