Jada Pinkett Smith pregnancy rumors debunked 

Rumors of Jada Pinkett Smith being pregnant with her third child are firing up the internet. The news was first reported by MTO News, which claimed that a source working close to the star had informed them of a possible pregnancy.

Jada is currently shooting for a show associated with older women getting pregnant, which seemed to be the root of the rumor. But no announcement has been made by her or her partner, Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith's pregnancy rumor surfaced from the set of Red Table Talk

Jada is currently busy shooting for the fifth installment of her talk show, Red Table Talk. This season will discuss pregnancies in older women and the experiences around them.

A source, who is supposedly part of the production unit, reported that the show involves "Jada Pinkett and pregnancy." They said,

"I don't know if Jada is pregnant, but she's going to do a whole show on older women getting pregnant."

But also added that she might be pregnant, and if so, an announcement will be made next season. They added,

"[Jada] won't reveal her pregnancy [assuming she is] until next season of Red Table Talks.

However, no such news has been announced by Jada or Will, both of whom are very active on social media. Moreover, going by the latest picture posted a day ago on Jada Pinkett Smith's Instagram profile, the star didn't even look close to being pregnant.

The rumor has caught fans off-guard who were confused about the situation. Some of them tweeted,

Red Table Talk would be returning for a fifth season

Red Table Talk is an American talk show starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. According to the creators,

The show is "a forum where the perspectives of three different generations on a wide variety of topics are shared."

It premiered on May 7, 2018, on Facebook Watch and has won an Emmy award in the Outstanding Talk Show Informative category.

The show returned for a second season on May 6, 2019, and got renewed for a third and fourth season, that were released on February 26, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Season 5 of the show is currently under work and might be released somewhere in the middle of 2022.

