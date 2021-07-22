Jake Paul starts “beef” with brother Logan Paul over the latter’s post featuring KSI

Jake Paul recently sparked backlash after trying to pick a fight with his brother, Logan Paul, over the latter's reconciliation with KSI.

Logan Paul, 26, and KSI, 28, have recently broken the internet by joining forces after their three-year-long feud over their previous boxing matches. Logan Paul was first featured on The KSI Show, while the latter guest starred on the Impaulsive podcast.

The two eventually admitted their mutual respect for each other, forcing the internet into a frenzy.

Jake Paul trolls Logan Paul on Instagram

On Wednesday afternoon, Jake Paul took to Instagram to taunt Logan Paul and KSI after they recently warmed up to each other.

Jake reposted Logan's photo with KSI onto his Instagram story, captioning it "A picture of 2 guys who don't want to fight me". Logan then responded by DMing Jake and told him he didn't want to fight him due to their sibling relationship.

However, he added that he would go head-to-head with the former Disney channel star if he had to.

Jake then caused online upheaval after responding to Logan in a seemingly childish manner. The 24-year-old even brought up his brother's "long lost" pet hamster.

Twitter slams Jake Paul for poking fun at Logan Paul and KSI

Fans took to Twitter to drag Jake Paul for trying to call out his brother and fellow YouTuber KSI for not wanting to fight him.

Considering his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley on August 29th, many expressed that they found Jake's behavior to be childish.

@jakepaul Motherfucker if you don't shut the fuck up, go ahead and actually fight KSI instead of actually being a pussy, this you? pic.twitter.com/VA1WSOo6g5 — JaiKR (@playz_jai) July 21, 2021

@jakepaul mad because Logan and KSI are friends???? — Dakota Rogers (@DakotaRogerss) July 21, 2021

I've actually heard it from many other people that they really got into boxing thanks to KSI, Logan Paul and Jake Paul — Younes (@Yunus_El_Habibi) July 21, 2021

@KSI if you lose to @jakepaul you have to activate windows no matter what 😂😂😂 — Ace (@HitTheShotYT1) July 21, 2021

Seems like a good breakdown to me...ksi says he wants to strike fear in Jake Paul...i don't think Jake is intimidated by ksi in anyway in a boxing ring...but i want to see your take bro — Kritic (@Kritic14) July 21, 2021

If your d!ck is not longer then Jake Paul go suck on him c*n* — LOL (@LOL6378) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, some pointed out that their "beef" may have been orchestrated to spark fake drama and generate views.

Especially considering his upcoming fight, since Jake has been known to start drama prior to his boxing matches.

Jake paul vs Logan paul will happen and it's all planned. Logan and Jake already started hinting a fight btw them in many promos. Now that Logan has collaborated with Ksi. This will start a "beef" btw them. They both have done this fake drama before. Both will fight 100% — Binger (@Binger88800022) July 21, 2021

Though many know that the tiff between the two Paul brothers is most likely fake, Twitter has become invested in the idea of which brother would win a boxing match.

KSI has yet to respond to Jake Paul's push to go head-to-head with him in the ring.

