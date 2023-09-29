James Gunn adds another DCEU name to the future DCU

With the DC universe undergoing an expansive reconstruction, including a fresh DCU, James Gunn recently revealed another name from the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), who will join the future DCU.

Apart from the previously announced additions, like John Cena's Peacemaker, Viola Davis's Amanda Waller, and the newly added Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, Gunn has confirmed that Freddie Stroma will also be returning as Vigilante for the DC universe. Gunn confirmed this while responding to fans on Threads.

James Gunn's reply to a fan asking about Freddie Stroma (Image via Threads)

Earlier, Gunn also teased a new way of looking at the cannon events in the DC universe. He revealed that Creature Commandos will be the first cannon in DCU and "some plot points might be consistent with some plot points from the dozens of films, shows and animated projects that have come from DC in the past," which also includes the familiar superheroes from DCEU.

Who is Freddie Stroma, and where did he appear in the DCEU?

Freddie Stroma is a British actor who rose to prominence with his role in the famed Harry Potter franchise. Storm played the role of Cormac McLaggen there. He also appeared in the Lifetime series Unreal, where he played Adam Cromwell.

In the DCEU, Freddie Stroma made only one appearance up to now in an episode of Peacemaker, the HBO Max series based on the Suicide Squad anti-hero. Peacemaker also has several other characters who will join the DCU, as per early reports from the studio.

Before his television and film appearances, Stroma was accepted to the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, kickstarting his career. He acted in three of the eight Harry Potter films and played an important character in the franchise.

His Adrian Chase/Vigilante will also be another interesting character to watch out for in the future of DCU. The role was previously portrayed in live-action by Josh Segarra, who debuted in Arrow. The version shown in Peacemaker is a reboot of the original character.

Thankfully, fans will have Freddie Stroma continuing the character's legacy from the DCEU, but many of the bigger superheroes will not return. This includes the primary protagonists, Superman and Batman, both of whom will be recast as Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck have reportedly departed the DCEU.

The future of Jason Momoa after Aquaman 2 also remains in jeopardy, while reports suggest Gal Gadot would continue. It will be some time before everything falls into place.