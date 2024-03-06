Janelle Brown's children and polygamous family explored as son Garrison Brown dies of alleged suicide

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown's fourth son Robert Garrison Brown has reportedly been announced dead. According to sources, the 25-year-old was found deceased in his home on March 5, 2024, with the Flagstaff police department allegedly investigating the case as a possible suicide. Janelle took to Instagram to pay tribute to Garrison, describing him as a bright spot in their lives.

Sharing a couple of pictures of Robert, Janelle Brown wrote:

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

The polygamous couple has six children together, and even though they were not legally married and have been separated since 2022, they have raised them together with 12 other siblings. Garrison has starred in the TLC show Sister Wives since 2010, with his latest appearance being in Season 18 last year. He joined the Nevada National Guard in 2015 and also owned a clothing brand.

Garrison Brown was living on his own in Flagstaff, Arizona, away from his parents, where his brother Gabriel reportedly found him and called the authorities.

Janelle Brown's polygamous family explained in the wake of Garrison Brown's passing

The TLC show Sister Wives chronicles the life of Kody Brown, a progressive polygamist who has four wives and 18 children. The show, which has run for 18 seasons since its inception back in 2010, showcases the non-traditional lifestyle and the unique struggles family members face in a polygamous marriage

As mentioned before, Janelle Brown and Kody are not legally married and at one point she shared him with three other 'sister wives'- Christine, Meri, and Robyn. However, Janelle and Kody have considered themselves spiritually married since 1993.

At the moment, however, two of the other three women, along with Janelle Brown, are out of the picture after Christine and Meri left in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Garrison Brown's untimely death leaves Janelle and Kody with five surviving children: Logan (29), Madison (28), Hunter (27), Gabriel (22), and Savanah who is 19. Kody does have 12 other children through his other relationships on Sister Wives.

As per reports, the three youngest siblings (Garrison, Hunter, and Savanah) have been currently living in Flagstaff, Arizona where their parents still live. While Logan and Hunter stay in Nevada, Madison resides in North Carolina after getting married to Caleb Bush in 2016. The other Brown brothers and sisters live across several states.

Garrison Brown's recent Instagram activity betrays no sense of suicidal activity, with his latest post from last week featuring his newly adopted cat whom he had named Ms Buttons. Reports suggest no foul play is suspected in the death as of now, however, an investigation is ongoing.