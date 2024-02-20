Sister Wives: What happened to Robyn and Kody? Are they still together? 

The TLC show Sister Wives has garnered popularity for its never-seen-before storyline, contributing to its successful run spanning 18 seasons. The show delves into the lives of Kody Brown, who lives with his wife Robyn, and his three ex-wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, along with their 18 children.

The family's decision to appear on TV stemmed from their desire to challenge the stigma associated with polygamy, by showing how amicably they have managed to stay. As the title says, the wives are like sisters and stand by each other during challenging times. Until the three ex-wives decided to separate and leave Kody and Robyn alone.

Despite the changes, Kody and Robyn still remain together, happily married, and help each other overcome the grief of losing Meri, Janelle, and Christine from their shared household.

What happened to Kody and Robyn after Sister Wives season 18?

The premiere episode of Sister Wives saw the entry of Kody's new wife, Robyn, into their joint household when Kody married Robyn spiritually in 2010 and then made their marriage official in 2014.

Questions about their separation arose after Robyn opened up to PEOPLE, about the insides of their relationship. Talking about how their split from the three ex-wives impacted their relationship, Robyn said,

"It's been tough on our relationship. It's been really difficult on our relationship because, I think, when you're going through a divorce, you start questioning yourself. I think he's just been in such a dark place."

She also confessed to Kody adapting self-sabotaging habits as a coping mechanism for the grief he felt after separating from Meri, Janelle, and Christine on the Sister Wives: One-on-One special. She said,

"He picks fights with me (over) dumb things. We're in different place about the bomb that went off on our family. I'm in a major place of mourning and he's angry."

Despite their differences, there has been no news of the two separating, which makes fans believe that they would've resolved their differences and adopted the new monogamous way of living.

Why did Meri, Janelle, and Christine leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Christine was the first one to officially break out of their polygamous relationship because she thought it was unfair of Kody to spend most of his time with Robyn. She was also finding it difficult to settle in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the family had moved after staying in Las Vegas for years.

After separating from her spiritual marriage to Kody, Christine started seeking single monogamous men. She found David Wooly on a dating site in 2022, and after a year of dating, she decided to get married to him.

Meri hadn't been on good terms with Kody since she had to divorce him in 2014 to make way for his legal marriage to Robyn. The couple had made several vain attempts to rekindle their relationship, through couples therapy and spending more time together.

After their separation, Meri had also fallen prey to a catfish scandal, which came after she decided to vent out her anger for Kody online. But she too, finally found love, and his name is Amos, whom she introduced to the world during the Friday's with Friends Instagram Live series.

Cracks started appearing in Janelle's relationship with Kody since she supported Christine's divorce from him. He also didn't like that she was living in a luxury RV, right beside their estate in Flagstaff. She finally announced her separation from him a year after Christine's departure, citing that she was enjoying her lone self.

Now, without the plot revolving around polygamy, Sister Wives won't be the same, so it is unknown if the makers will renew it for season 19, although Christine and Janelle confirmed season 19 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.