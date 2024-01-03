Sister Wives' Meri Brown introduces fans to new friend a year after divorce with Kody Brown

Sister Wives Season 11 resulted in a range of shocks for fans who saw Kody Brown’s polygamous family becoming, well, a monogamous one. Christine, Meri, Robyn, and Janelle have all previously divorced or moved on with their lives.

While he is still technically married to Robyn, things have gone awry in recent months, with Kody revealing the extent of the damage he has caused over the past few Sister Wives seasons. Regardless, with Meri also being a part of the post-season 18 interview series, she revealed a range of details about how she has managed to move on from the Sister Wives protagonist.

SIster Wives' Meri Brown reveals the ‘furry friend’ who she has fallen in love with

The reality star impulsively decided to bring her furry companion home over the holiday weekend. Hence, alongside her husband, she also introduced her dog to the audience. After divorcing her ex-husband, Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star joyfully introduced her name, Zona.

This was followed by her posting several Instagram pictures of the pet dog she described as the love of her life. The 52-year-old Sister Wives star said,

“They say love comes when you least expect it. Ask anyone I know, I wasn't going to get a dog. I travel too much. They're a lot of responsibility. I had all the reasons to not get one."

Meri revealed that she initially had no intention of adopting a dog. Even though she had no intention of getting a dog, Meri enjoys visiting shelters and playing with dogs. She was initially playing with a dog but ended up falling in love,

"So many dogs who need all the love! When I met her on Saturday, I knew she was special. I couldn't get her off my mind or out of my heart, so I went back on Sunday and brought her home with me! What a perfect way to spend New Year's Eve!”

Meri also wished her fans a Happy New Year on behalf of herself and Zona, saying,

“We have each other to love! Looking forward to 2024 and all the magic and surprises it holds for me!”

Fans commented on Meri's happiness after she shared the picture on Instagram. Kody and Meri got married way back in 1990. However, they had to part ways in 2014 so Kody could lawfully wed Robyn and adopt her children. The couple officially announced their divorce in January 2023. The couple wrote the following on Instagram,

"We feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and at our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."

The post went on,

“We are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family. We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."

Hence, while Meri has also moved on, she appears to have a good relationship with Kody’s other ex-wives even today. Sister Wives is expected to return in 2024 with a Season 19.