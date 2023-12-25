Sister Wives Season 18 Look Back: Recap and more details explored

Sister Wives invites viewers to reminisce about the highlights of season 18 with a special series that started on December 24, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. The first of three Looking-Back specials, titled How It Started, delves into the early chapters of Kody Brown's marriages to each of his wives.

The TLC star engaged in the family's Sister Wives: Look Back, Where We Started special, where family members individually revisited old clips from the show.

This retrospective examines the origins of each relationship, exploring how they evolved over time and the transformative journey each union has taken. Join the Browns as they reflect on the roots of their unique family dynamic and the changes that have shaped their lives.

Recap of Sister Wives season 18 Look Back

In the Sister Wives: Look Back special, Robyn, Kody's fourth wife since 2010, was visibly moved watching a clip from the 2013 commitment celebration. As Kody read the family's mission statement, she couldn't contain her emotions, hitting the iPad, gasping, and shedding tears. She cried:

"I can't watch this. I'm gonna stop it. I can't watch this. I can't watch this. I'm sorry, I need a break."

Robyn openly expressed her grief over the dissolution of her plural family as Kody's previous wives departed. In 2021, Christine Brown left, followed by Janelle Brown in 2022, and in 2023, Meri Brown concluded her estranged marriage, leaving a significant void in the family dynamic.

The wives have cited Kody's preference for Robyn as a contributing factor to their separations. In a recent One-on-One special for this season, Kody openly acknowledged being in love exclusively with Robyn.

In Sister Wives Season 18 One on One Part 4, Christine publicly confirmed her new relationship, sharing insights into her life with her new partner. As the Browns share their stories and feelings, viewers can anticipate an honest exploration of the crucial moments and choices that defined the family's journey.

The episode seeks to offer a retrospective view on the relationships that have evolved significantly throughout the series, shedding light on the origins of the challenges the Browns currently confront.

Viewers have been dedicatedly tracking Kody Brown's polygamous family for 18 seasons. In a gesture of appreciation, the television network decided to treat fans to special Talk Back episodes.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and her heartfelt look back

Throughout Season 18, Kody's ongoing disputes with Christine took center stage, with accusations and grievances being hurled. The Sister Wives star went so far as to claim that his ex-wife was painting him as the villain merely to facilitate her marriage to David.

Given the challenges in Christine and Kody's relationship during that time, fans were eager to learn how Kody would react to Christine's wedding with David.

Kody seemed smug and hinted at reopening past grievances, stating,

"She made these accusations that I had.

However, Robyn swiftly intervened, wrapping her arms around Kody and expressing:

“Aren’t we just so happy for them?.”

Interrupting Kody before he could finish, Robyn promptly expressed genuine happiness for Christine and David. However, some Sister Wives fans detected what they perceived as a deliberate attempt at damage control, finding her well-wishes to appear insincere.

Janelle couldn't contain her excitement and actively participated in all aspects of Christine's wedding preparations. Joining Christine in getting ready, she couldn't help but gush about the romance between the couple.