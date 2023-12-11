Robyn Brown accuses Kody of ‘self-sabotage’ amidst family breakup on Sister Wives

TLC’s Sister Wives season 18 came to an end in November 2023, with the Brown family effectively breaking up for good. Kody Brown has seen two of his three wives divorce him and move on with their lives in recent years, with Robyn Brown the only one choosing to stay back, if only for the children's sake.

With the Sister Wives: 1 on 1 special revealing a range of details that somehow did not make it to season 18 of the show, Robyn’s claims about Kody self-sabotaging their marriage also came to light. As the Brown family continues to struggle to exist for the time being, Kody has been accused of a range of manipulative acts by all three women who were and are his wives.

Robyn Brown accuses Sister Wives star Kody of self-sabotaging their marriage

Robyn, for the first time in Sister Wives, chose to speak unhindered about her frank opinion of Kody and the overall Brown family. While she understands that Kody is currently struggling due to the two separations that he has had to undergo, she claims that she has not been supported despite her decision to stay with Kody.

Robyn painted a miserable picture of Kody Brown, claiming that while she was also unhappy with how the Brown family had broken up, Kody in particular was angry. Robyn claimed that Kody consistently tried to pick up fights with her in order to have something to be angry about.

“What he’s doing is he’s self-sabotaging. He’s angry. He tries to [implode]. He tries to [sabotage our relationship] and I have to stop him all the time. We’re in different places about the bomb that went off on our family. I’m in a major place of mourning and he’s angry and he doesn’t want to [talk about it].”

The last two years have proven especially tumultuous for Kody. He first saw Christine break up with him in 2021 in order to start her own monogamous life. This was followed by Janelle making a similar decision in 2022, which leaves the polygamous Kody with only one partner for the time being.

Regardless, the tell-all episode also resulted in a confession from Kody Brown. He claimed that Robyn was right and that he had been looking to pick up fights over his regrets about how he acted during his previous relationships.

“I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking [at] this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman. I’m in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of s–t to manage the relationship.’”

The 45-year-old Robyn herself claimed to be sad, claiming that she also had to live through the family breakup. However, the fact that Kody continues to pick fights with her suggests there is more drama to unfold on Sister Wives, which has to date not been officially extended for a 19th season.