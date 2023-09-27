Sister Wives: Kody and Janelle Brown’s relationship update 

TLC's Sister Wives Season 18 has recently seen a lot of drama involving Kody and Janelle Brown. The two were involved in an emotionally-charged meeting in the recent encounter, their first since having a heated argument on the show. They have been together for years, but recent events have led to an unraveling of their union - something that has impacted all the members of the Brown family.

The recent meeting saw Kody express his embarrassment over his actions and claiming that he had entered an angry outlook after his separation with Christine Brown in November 2021. The overall arrangement, with Kody never marrying Janelle, appears to have broken down in recent episodes.

Sister Wives' Kody Brown and Janelle appear to break up after series of arguments

The two had been embroiled in a series of difficult arguments of late. Janelle had claimed that Kody no longer listened to her and had zero accountability for his children. Kody, who had previously reacted by having an angry outburst, seemed to understand his faults and apologized.

He also talked about how his actions and anger had led to difficulties for Janelle to communicate in a civil manner with him. The couple had previously fought during last year’s Christmas, with Kody claiming that he was still dealing with the grief of separating with Christine, whom he had been married to for decades.

In the recent episodes of Sister Wives, he apologized to Janelle, who claimed that she still wanted to be alone for the time being:

"I'm really, really willing to do some counseling if we can find somebody. I just know that I need to be separate right now, you know? I mean, I still have a lot of affection for you. Yeah, maybe some counseling is a good idea."

This led to another seemingly angry response from Kody, who claimed to the cameras that she no longer loved him. Instead, Kody claimed that Janelle was merely interested in his body:

"Janelle's not in love with me. I think she thinks I’m hot. I've got nice pecs and a great six-pack abs, but that's all she's interested in."

Janelle however, had a simple response. She said that a “marriage” was not just physical attraction, and said that the two are in “big danger.”

Janelle went on to express on Sister Wives how she might not be able to reconcile with Kody, especially because she did not think he was capable of providing what she needed. Kody, who was once married to three women, is now only married to Robyn Brown.

The episode also saw him propose a reevaluation of his relationship with Robyn. He claimed that he wanted to avoid conflicts in the future.

For arguably the first time on the show, Kody seemed to question his family’s plural lifestyle. He seemed to be hurt with Janelle’s decision to separate for the time being, and might respond in the coming episodes with huge changes in his life and family.

New episodes of Sister Wives can be watched on TLC on Sundays at 10 pm ET.