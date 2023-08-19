Sister Wives season 18 release date, air time, and plot explored

Keeping up with the happenings of the polygamist family, the Browns, is no easy feat, so be prepared for Sister Wives season 18 to drop on TLC on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 10 PM ET. Following a season full of drama, Kody Brown returns with the Sister Wives (some now ex-wives) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, for season 18 of the show.

After Christine's decision to walk away from the marriage in season 17, the show has had several key developments. Currently set in Flagstaff, Arizona, the show follows the Brown family, including Kody Brown, his four wives, and their eighteen children. It explores the dynamics of the women who married into this setting, and also of the kids that were then born into the Brown lineage.

Sister Wives season 18: Everything you need to know before watching

Season 18 of Sister Wives is sure to bring more scandals than the previous seasons have thrown at audiences. The unusual system of the Brown family started to show cracks in the preceding seasons. Christine, one of Kody's wives, ended their 25-year relationship when her husband made a nasty remark about no longer being attracted to her.

While season 17 gave the viewers enough to think about after its unexpected ending, the off-screen events that occurred after season 18's production are certain to shake up the entire narrative. With one day to go before the Browns take the reality TV world by storm, have a look at some notable changes and what to expect!

What started as a candid conversation between Kody and Christine, snowballed into a series of his relationships reaching their breaking points. Both Meri and Janelle Brown followed suit after Christine cut ties with Kody Brown, ending their marriages with him too.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Kody reflected on his actions, and their consequences, and took accountability for his part in not maintaining the relationships to his best abilities.

He said:

"I could have done a lot better."

The wives have since taken to publishers and interviewers to candidly discuss their previously polygamous setting, with all of its positives and pitfalls. In the same interview with People magazine, Christine, Janelle, and Meri all share their beliefs about what lies ahead, as Robyn comes to Kody's defense.

Robyn wholeheartedly empathized with him and was confident that he was doing the best he can.

"I never thought I wanted to leave. I know how much I love Kody."

After Meri & Kody split up, Kody also stated that he doesn't consider himself "married" to her, which angered her and viewers alike.

The kid of Meri and Kody Brown—then Mariah Brown, now Leon Brown—made news in 2022. Leon had come out as gay in the 11th season of Sister Wives and came out as transgender in 2022. Leon prefers to go by the pronouns they/them now.

Sister Wives: Fans speak up in support

While Robyn remains steadfast alongside Kody, fans have different opinions about the lead of this ever-popular show. Viewers of Sister Wives on social media have flocked in to share their honest opinions with regard to Kody's actions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Browns are set to make their comeback. This Sunday is going to be a monumental moment in the show's history, so mark your calendars, and prepare your snacks! Watch Sister Wives season 18 on TLC at 10 PM ET.