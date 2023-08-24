What part did Kody and Janelle Brown’s children play in their separation? Sister Wives star notes that Kody asked her to “choose” her “loyalties”

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, who got married to Kody back in 1990 and has now divorced him, recently shared some insights about her marriage and how it ended. Kody and Janelle have six children together. Their divorce was a result of many issues Kody had with their children during their marriage.

In an interview with People, Janelle Brown shared the following about that time:

"That really started to twist us, twist our relationship to the point of breaking. So he started to be away more and I thought, 'Wow, I could do this. I could be on my own, I could do this.'"

Additionally, she said:

"The children were older. He was starting to have a lot of friction with the kids. He was starting to say things like, 'Well, choose your loyalties.' And I'm like, 'Well, I'm not going to leave my kids, sorry. I'm not going to tell my kids, 'Move out.' Not in the middle of a pandemic.'"

Moreover, Janelle Brown explained that while she had many issues with her ex-husband, the conflicts that Kody and her children were having caused their marriage to end. It came up to the point where she had to decide whether to go through all of that or end it immediately.

The difficult choice Janelle Brown had to make in her marriage to Kody

Janelle Brown revealed to US Magazine in December 2022 that she had left her husband and that the separation had already occurred months earlier. The two are parents to six children, Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, Savanah, and Maddie.

During her interview with PEOPLE, Janelle Brown also explained how she had to decide whether to keep Kody in her house or have children. According to her:

"I felt like I had to walk this tightrope, I had to choose between having my boys in my house or having Kody there. So when Kody would come, the boys would have to be out of the house. I'd have to spray everything down with Lysol and stuff because he was very afraid of getting the virus from them. So yeah, it became really stressful. "

Furthermore, Janelle also mentioned:

"And then, it slowly evolved as they started to get angrier and angrier with each other. It slowly evolved to where it was like, 'Well, they can go have their life and you're going to stay here and we're going to have a life with [our daughter] Savannah.' And I'm like, 'Well, I can't just ignore three-quarters of my children.'"

Additionally, Janelle described how Kody and her kids fought and didn't resolve their issues with each other for several days. Because she didn't want her children to be on the receiving end of this kind of behavior from their father, she had to protect them.

The relationship between Kody and Janelle was briefly discussed in a recent episode of Sister Wives season 18. The reasons for the divorce as well as what the future holds for both parties were addressed as well.

The show's first episode was released on August 20, 2023, and the next episode, titled Thanks for Nothing, is scheduled for August 27, 2023. According to the synopsis of episode 2 of Sister Wives season 18:

“Christine and Kody struggle to keep things cordial; Kody regrets the family being separated at Thanksgiving; Paedon updates Christine on Robyn and the kids.”

Fans can catch the latest episode of Sister Wives season 18 every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.