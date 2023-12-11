When did Sister Wives star Christine Brown's wedding take place? Details explored

Sister Wives season 18 recently aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The latest segment was another installment of its One-on-One, the TLC show's version of a reunion special. Christine Brown was one of the cast members who sat down with Sukanya Krishnan to unpack her life.

Christine, who was engaged to David Woolley then, revealed details about how the two met when she moved back to her hometown in Utah. The two married on October 7, 2023, in an outdoor ceremony by the Colorado River.

The two went public with their relationship in February 2023, and two months later, Woolley asked the TLC celebrity to marry him. The reality star discussed meeting David during Sunday's episode and noted that the two met online.

"Don't have to do anything to earn his love": Sister Wives star Christine Brown compares her marriage to David to her partnership with Kody

The reality star noted that she met David when she wasn't looking for anything serious. Christine said that when she moved back to Utah, she signed up for online dating, where she came across his picture.

She added,

"He has these eyes and like, I wanna be looked at with those eyes with a look of love in them for the rest of my life."

The Sister Wives Star said she met him in person and that he was just "charming, kind," and "sweet" and that he said "everything was right." She added that she didn't believe it was happening as fast as it was happening and that they went on a couple of more dates.

David then invited Christine to celebrate his birthday with his family and friends, and she noted that that was when she knew it was real. She said his family was amazing, and she fell in love with him at dinner. She called him the love of her life and noted that she knew that he was her soulmate.

"It was like our fourth date, we're sitting there with this huge group of people and he pulls my chair to him and he puts his arm around me and I put my head against his chest and it was like I took my first breath."

The Sister Wives star recalled the moment and noted that it was like her heartbeat for the first time, and she didn't even know what she didn't have. That was the moment she knew "this was it."

Sukanya Krishnan asked the former sister wife how her relationship with David differed from that with Kody Brown. She added that one of the first things she realized was that David loved her. Christine said that with that love came confidence to "just be" herself.

She said,

"There's no strings attached to it, I don't have to do anything to earn his love, it's just constant."

