"They need a better host": Sister Wives fans slam Sukanya Krishnan during One-on-One special pt. 3

Sister Wives season 18 aired a brand new episode this week. For the past two weeks, the TLC show has been airing its one-on-one specials, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan. During the segment, the host sat down with each cast member individually as they unpacked the joint family they were all a part of at one point.

Kody Brown, the patriarch and star of the TLC show, had four wives until 2021, when Christine Brown decided to leave the family and start fresh. Soon after, Janelle and Meri also parted ways, leaving Kody with only Robyn Brown, the latest sister wife.

During Sunday's episode, Sukanya, or Suki, sat down with Robyn and asked her and several others questions about their time on the show. However, fans were unhappy with her apologizing to some of the cast members and not asking difficult questions. One person, @kathy_kmac, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Why didn't Suki show Robyn the clip of Meri saying the trust has been broken with Robyn during the catfishing? They need a better host."

Episodes of Sister Wives season 18 are available to stream on TLC.

Sister Wives fans dislike the way Sukanya Krishnan hosts One-on-One specials

Sister Wives season 18 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday. In the latest segment, fans saw Sukanya Krishnan or Suki sit down with Janelle, Meri, Christine, Kody, and Robyn, respectively, as they unpacked the events of their lives as portrayed in the latest season.

During the segment, Robyn told the host that Kody sometimes tried to sabotage their relationship and she felt the need to step in every once in a while. During the segment, Robyn broke down as Krishnan revealed some of the other things the Sister Wives stars had said about her, including Christine noting that she didn't trust her.

Fans were further upset that the host didn't press hard enough to get answers. Many were also unhappy that she did not ask the cast members difficult questions and cited specific instances where they felt the host did a poor job. They took to social media to chime in about Sukanya's hosting abilities:

More about Sunday's episode

During the latest episode of Sister Wives season 18, new information came to light. Kody Brown currently has only one wife, Robyn Brown, as the other three chose different lives for themselves. During the segment, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, the couple revealed several things about their relationship.

Kody told Sukanya that he and Robyn previously agreed upon leaving each other if they were no longer in love. The TLC star added that they would free one another instead of dragging each other out.

The host questioned the patriarch about whether he had a similar agreement with Meri, his first wife, and he said no. He noted that after his talk with Robyn about the same, he spoke to the other wives, but it made Meri mad.

