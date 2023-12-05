"Biggest POS on reality TV right now": Sister Wives subject Kody Brown leaves the internet disgusted

Sister Wives, TLC's long-running reality television series revolving around the polyamorous Brown family, wrapped up season 18 not too long ago. The cast recently sat down with Sukanya Krishnan where they individually discussed their relationship with members of the family.

Kody Brown, the patriarch of the family, had four wives, Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Robyn, and while they all lived peacefully, Christine Brown divorced the TLC star in 2021. Soon after, Janelle and Meri also decided to walk out and the only ones still going strong were Robyn and Kody.

During his interview in the One-on-One segment, Kody opened up about his relationships with his ex-wives, but his statements didn't sit well with fans online. He noted that he wasn't in love with Meri when the two got married, and said that Christine was a "sh*t" wife, among other things.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the segment and bashed the male cast member online. One person, @nunjabizzzz wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"This is the biggest POS on reality television right now."

Sister Wives season 18 will return on Sunday with pt. 2 of the One-on-One segment on TLC.

Sister Wives fans slam Kody for his season 18 one-on-one interview

Sister Wives season 18 aired episode 16 on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The segment was the show's version of a reunion special where the cast members individually discussed their relationships and dynamics with one another.

While some of the things that the female cast members said did not sit well with the other wives, Kody Brown's opinions of his former wives left the internet disgusted.

Sukanya Krishnan asked Kody about his relationship with Janelle and whether the two only had a physical relationship. Kody noted that all his relationships were "loving" ones and that she asked to be in the family.

He noted that he wasn't sure as to why she wanted to be a part of it and the host pointed out that it may have been because she loved him. Kody disagreed and said that while she was attracted to him, there was no love there.

While discussing his relationship with Meri, the Sister Wives season 18 cast member noted that Robyn has been telling him for years to reconcile with Meri:

"I feel only emotions of friendship with Meri, I don't understand why she doesn't understand where our relationship is," Kody added.

He added that he felt his ex-wife was in a position where she was waiting for him to care but he wasn't in that position with her. The host asked him if he ever told Robyn how he felt and he noted that Robyn knew that he didn't feel like he was married to Meri Brown.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the reunion special and slammed the Sister Wives main cast member for his actions.

