Kody and Robyn proclaimed perfect for each other amidst Sister Wives' breakup

The season finale of TLC’s Sister Wives Season 18 gave fans a range of drama, with the iconic Brown family finally seeming to have broken up. Previously in a polygamous relationship with as many as four wives, Kody Brown has in recent months been guilty of choosing Robyn over his other companions.

This resulted in consistent issues amongst the likes of Christine, Meri, and Janelle. Christine and Janelle were the first two to decidedly end things with Kody.

However, the season finale saw Meri also deciding to permanently break up with Kody. With the saga set to be continued as part of Sister Wives: One on One, which will be aired on November 26, both Christine and Janelle recently claimed that they expect Robyn to be happy with Kody.

Former Sister Wives Janelle and Christine Brown proclaimed Robyn and Kody Brown “perfect” for each other

Christine recently got married to her now-partner David Woolley, and Janelle is currently known to be single, but has discussed going on dates in the near future. While Meri had her own reasons for the breakup, it seems that Janelle and Christine believe Kody has everything he needs to be happy.

Speaking about his relationship with Robyn, Janelle initially claimed:

"They're equally matched and equally yoked. They deserve each other.”

However, Christine claimed that she had nothing against either Kody or Robyn. As a matter of fact, Christine said that she liked Robyn, and knew that she had found “her person” in Kody.

Turning to Janelle, Christine then claimed that she was not sure what her former Sister Wife had planned for her future.

"You're probably great, but I really love Robyn, so I don't know what you're gonna do with your life. I want them to have the best life possible. They found each other and I know what it feels like to find your person. I know what I have with David and now I can understand what they have with each other. And I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, please have a good life.'"

Hence, both Christine and Janelle seem convinced that Robyn and Kody are bound to be happy, and are deeply in love with each other. Regardless, as the two discussed their recent past on the show, both seemed to claim that the recent favoritism fans have noticed Kody holding for Robyn has been around for a long time. The two claimed that the kind of efforts they thought Kody lacked for them, had been apparent for Robyn right from the beginning.

They also claimed that they would have ended their marriage a long time back had it not been for their determination to be there for the children. Hence, the polygamous family that had gone strongly for as long as 18 seasons appears to have finally broken up.

While Christine said that she was fond of Robyn, Janelle did not seem to share the sentiment. Regardless, both the women concluded by saying that they had no intention of continuing to be close to Robyn, and claimed that the three needed to “maintain boundaries.”

The One-on-One special of Sister Wives will air on November 26, at 10 PM ET, on TLC.