Will there be a season 19 for Sister Wives? Kody’s current situation explained

TLC's Sister Wives is one of the most unique TV that began airing on the channel in 2010. Since then, the show, which follows Kody Brown and his polyamorous relationships with his multiple wives, has launched 18 seasons. Sister Wives season 18 saw quite a lot of drama with Kody's wife Christine Brown divorcing him and leaving the house.

This was followed by some of his other wives leaving him as well, including Meri and Janelle. The last episode of season 18, which aired in early October 2023 saw Kody trying to convince Janelle to give him another chance.

The family seems to be on the verge of a breakdown but it has led fans to wonder if they would see season 19 of the series. While it hasn't been confirmed by the channel if there would be a season 19, the show hasn't announced anything about a cancellation, much to fans' joy.

Will Sister Wives get a Season 19 following unending drama?

Since the show has seen a lot of drama in the previous season, the Brown family seems to be heading towards a long and painful breakup. That being said, one of Kody's wives, Meri Brown, revealed in season 8 episode 8 that she was trying to build on her relationship with Kody Brown.

However, if there is season 19, Meri might move to Utah to focus on her fashion line, but she will remain committed to Kody and wants to be a part of the family. The same seems to be true for Janelle Brown, who might not be romantically interested in Kody anymore. However, she also expressed her commitment towards her children and plans to stay with the family for the time being.

While there are still a few episodes left to be aired in season 18 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown, his polyamorous relationships, and his 18 children may have enough fuel for a season renewal.

As mentioned earlier, TLC has not yet officially announced Season 19. However, the show has also not been canceled as of yet and fans can expect an announcement in the coming time.

Season 18 has 17 episodes and only eight have been aired as of right now, leaving fans awaiting the remaining nine episodes. This means that there is still quite a bit of scope for further storylines to be developed as part of the current season.

Regardless, the polyamorous family means that the dynamics keep changing on an episode-to-episode basis. The show has a strong viewer base around the world who have been attracted to the uniquely weird family structure of the Brown family.

In recent developments, Kody Brown has claimed recently that he wants to start a monogamous life alongside Janelle. How that pans out in the coming episodes considering Janelle’s refusal to get back with him remains to be seen. Kody has also found himself in a difficult situation with most of his children. This has lead fans to wonder if they would see season 19 of Sister Wives.

For the time being, it seems as if Season 19 might heavily be related to the family business. Kody was seen setting up the Kody Brown Family Entertainment, LLC during one of the previous seasons. The company has undergone quite a bit of success in recent years and might prove to be the major focus of a potential season 19.

For the time being, of course, fans of Sister Wives can merely speculate. A social media account had recently claimed that filming for season 19 might already have begun, as a family event was seen littered with cameras and microphones to talk into. However, this hasn't yet been confirmed by the channel.

Meanwhile, fans can watch season 18 of Sister Wives episodes every Sunday, at 10 PM ET.