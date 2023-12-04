Sister Wives season 18 episode 16: Recap and more details explored

Sister Wives season 18 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, December 3, 2023, where various cast members participated in the One on One pt.2 with Sukanya Krishnan. During these individual conversations with the American news anchor, the different cast members discuss their time on the show as well as their experiences living with Kody Brown and each other.

Christine Brown, who divorced Kody in 2021, the aftermath of which was heavily featured in the previous season, shared with Sukanya an incident involving Meri and Kody's wedding ring as a funny anecdote. However, when Meri found out, she was less than happy about the same and told the host that she was "extremely frustrated."

Christine Brown's revelation about a wedding ring during Sister Wives season 18 One on One pt. 2 leaves Meri Brown frustrated

In the latest part of Sister Wives season 18 One on One, which is the show's closest version of a reunion special, Christine Brown shared a story that did not sit well with Meri Brown.

Christine was aware that it wasn't her place to share the story, as she mentioned the host, but she proceeded to share it, as she thought it was funny. She noted that Kody and Meri had a wedding ring, and around the time that Robyn was set to become a part of the family, he melted the ring down but saved the gold and the diamonds.

Christine added that at the time, Kody told her that he didn't want Meri to have control or power over him. Meanwhile, she reminded him that it was his wedding ring, which he had for the past 15 years.

When Meri found out, she asked her now ex-husband where the ring was since he wasn't wearing it anymore, and he told her that he melted it down. This prompted the four wives to band together to get the Sister Wives star a Claddagh ring.

Christine Brown added that while he had worn the new ring for a while no,w, he then designed his own ring along with Robyn. She noted that she was indifferent towards the new ring since it may hold some significance to the couple.

Later in the segment, Sukanya Krishnan informed Meri Brown about the incident that Christine had shared, and the Sister Wives season 18 star expressed that she was "extremely frustrated." She mentioned that she had never shared the story publicly before.

"This is my story to tell when, where, and how I want to. And somebody else took it upon themselves to tell that story, and now I'm being forced to talk about it. I'm not happy about it. It was not Christine's business to tell," the Sister Wives star added.

Meri Brown further slammed the former wife and added that while she could laugh about it, it wasn't her story to share. She added that the incident took place 13 years ago and that if she planned to share it with the public, she would have already done that.

