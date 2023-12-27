Sister Wives' Kody Brown alleges he was a prisoner during marriage with Christine Brown

No reality show has nearly seen as much drama as TLC’s Sister Wives in recent months. The last two seasons of the show have focused on the slow downfall of Kody Brown, as well as the unraveling of three of his four overall marriages.

With Robyn Brown still choosing to be on his side, Kody has revealed some shocking revelations about his marriage with Christine Brown, which broke in 2021. In a recent sneak peek of the December 31 episode of the Sister Wives Look Back: How It's Going special, Kody Brown made some questionable comments about his time with Christine.

While some fans may believe Kody had a comfortable marriage with Christine, things appear far different. Kody claimed that he had been forced into staying in the marriage and would not have continued had he had his way.

Kody Brown claims he was a prisoner with Sister Wives’ Christine Brown

Kody was apparently seen talking to Christine in the sneak peek. He had claimed that Christine used to call him a coward because he did not have the guts to break up with her. 51-year-old Christine Brown did not deny the claim, as she said that she used to say it because he was not technically allowed to break up with her, being a polyamorous man.

The two then rewatched a clip from 2021 in which Christine asked her husband if he wanted to continue being married. Christine herself had refused when Kody asked her the same question.

The sneak peek proceeded with Kody concluding that she was free to leave, as nobody is a prisoner in marriage. However, looking back at the video, Kody claimed the following:

“I’m the prisoner here. I can’t just go, ‘Hey, b*tch, I’m done with you.’”

Kody explained his stance by claiming he was not allowed to break up marriages. Instead, Kody would have to go to the property authority to get a divorce from one of the Sister Wives.

“When a polygamist husband goes, ‘Hey, listen, I can’t deal with this woman anymore,’ he goes through the church authority channel. Once we’ve committed to marry a woman, the choice is gone,” he said.

Kody explained in the Sister Wives teaser that he was glad Christine was brave enough to end the marriage eventually. He said that while he wasn’t “in love” with Christine, he did try to love her to the best of his abilities. However, things did not work out, something he claimed was not simply because of his work.

It seems as if the Sister Wives franchise is close to unraveling after 10 successful seasons, with one-off interview episodes.