Where to watch Sister Wives season 18 Look Back? Streaming platforms explored

In the TLC episode Look Back: How It Started of Sister Wives that was featured on December 24 at 10 p.m. ET, viewers embark on a reflective journey into the intricate history of Kody Brown's polygamist marriages.

The program offers viewers a distinctive perspective on the collective journey they've experienced together. As all but one of the marriages grapple with substantial challenges, the episode delves into the past, offering insights into the initial phases when each of the four wives became part of the intricate family dynamic.

Where can you watch Sister Wives season 18 Look Back?

For those interested, TLC can be accessed through platforms like Philo, FuboTV (with $20 off the first two months), DirecTV Stream, and Sling. New subscribers can enjoy a free trial with each service, except for Sling, which provides a 50% discount on the first month.

FuboTV provides access to a vast array of over 100 entertainment, news, and sports channels for $74.99 per month after the free trial period. As a year-end promotion, they currently offer a $20 discount for the first two months, reducing the cost to $54.99.

Philo offers a package with over 70 channels for $25 per month following the free trial. DirecTV Stream presents a 75+ channel package for $74.99 after the trial period. Sling includes the channel in its Blue package, available for $40 monthly after the initial month.

What to look forward to on Sister Wives season 18 Look Back?

In the upcoming Sister Wives season 18 Look Back Part 1, viewers will witness the unraveling of the Brown family, exploring the journey from the early days of romance to the recent marital splits.

The official synopsis outlines the retrospective, stating,

"All but one of Kody Brown's polygamist marriages have completely fallen apart. Now it's time to LOOK BACK at how the Browns got to this point and have them reflect on those early days after each of the four wives entered the family."

Part 2 will serve as a follow-up episode, providing insight into Kody's current status amid the decline of polygamy. In Sister Wives season 18 One on One Part 4, Christine publicly confirmed her new relationship, offering insights into her life with her new beau. Additionally, other former sister wives provided updates on the current happenings in their lives.

Robyn has openly expressed her sorrow over the dissolution of her plural family, as all of Kody's former wives have departed. Christine Brown left the family in 2021, followed by Janelle Brown in 2022, and Meri Brown ended her estranged marriage in 2023.

The wives have consistently cited Kody's favoritism towards Robyn as a contributing factor to their separations. Notably, in a recent One-on-One special this season, Kody admitted to exclusively being in love with Robyn.

Catch new episodes of Sister Wives season 18 every Sunday at 10/9c on TLC.