Sister Wives family tree: All we know about Kody Brown's wife, kids, brother and more

TLC’s hit show Sister Wives depicts the life of Kody Brown, who is in a polygamous marriage with his four wives and 18 children. When the show first premiered in 2010, Brown was legally married to his first wife, Meri Brown, and spiritually married to his two other wives, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. As the show progressed, viewers were later introduced to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

The first season of Sisters Wives was all about Robyn’s integration into the Brown family. Fast forward to the ongoing season 18, and the dynamics of the family have changed drastically. Christine has moved out of the house and is also engaged to another man. Janelle is also estranged from Kody, while Meri and he have legally terminated their marriage.

Robyn is the only wife on the show who is in an active marriage with Kody. Throughout season 18 of Sister Wives, which premiered in August 2023, viewers have seen the family weather several ups and downs. The Brown family is breaking up, and here’s everything that you need to know.

Sister Wives family tree explored

Kody and Meri Brown

Kody’s legal marriage to his first wife Meri Brown lasted 32 years before the couple divorced in 2014. The ex-couple have one child together, 28-year-old Leon Brown, who publicly came out as transgender in 2022.

Kody and Janelle Brown

Kody tied the knot with Janelle only three years after his legal marriage to Meri. The now-estranged couple shares six children. Logan Brown, the couple’s eldest child, has been married to Michelle Petty since October 2022. Madison Brown, their second child, is married to Caleb Brush, and they share three kids: Axel, Evie, and Josephine.

Hunter Brown, the third child, obtained his master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in 2022. Next in line are Garrison and Gabriel Brown, who share a strained relationship with their father, followed by their youngest child, Savannah.

Kody and Christine Brown

Christine became the third wife to join the polygamous family of Kody Brown. They went on to welcome six children of their own: Daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and their only son Paedon. Notably, Christine was the first wife who decided to leave the plural set-up of the Brown family.

It kick-started a downward chain reaction resulting in the fall of Kody’s polygamous marriages. Christine revealed on Sister Wives she partially decided after looking at Kody’s relationship with her children.

Kody and Robyn Brown

Kody and Robyn were initially only spiritually married but they made their wedding legal in 2014 so they could adopt Robyn’s three children - daughters Aurora, Breanna, and son Dayton from her previous marriage. The couple also have two children of their own: son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

Notably, Kody Brown grew up in a plural family with 9 siblings including late brother Curtis Brown who died after getting into a motorcycle accident. Kody’s father William Winn was married to three wives.

Though Kody is in an active marriage with Robyn alone, all his previous wives continue to make a feature on Sister Wives. Christine, now engaged to widower David Woolley, lives separated from the Brown family in Lehi, Utah. She has expressed her intention of only being in a monogamous relationship in the future.

Sister Wives season 18 premiered in August with new episodes coming out weekly every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.