How to stream Sister Wives season 18 Talk Back pt. 2

Sister Wives season 18 is set to return with a special episode this week. The TLC show wrapped up the storylines in November, followed by airing a series of One-on-One segments during which the cast sat down with news anchor Sukanya Krishnan separately to discuss their relationship with one another.

The show returned with another installment, called the Talk Back series, during which the cast members watched back glimpses of their time on the show and their polygamous marriage. The much-awaited segment is set to air another part on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The episode will air on TLC with a subscription. Those who don't have access to the channel can stream the episode on Philo, Fubo, Sling, Discovery+, Youtube TV, and more.

Where to watch Sister Wives season 18 Talk Back pt. 2

The upcoming segment of the TLC show will see the cast react to old memories and clips. While not all of them may be pleasant, it will make for good television. Fans who don't have TLC can subscribe to various streaming platforms to keep up with the Brown family.

Philo, which consists of over 70 channels including AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, and more, can be purchased for $25 a month. The streaming platform can be accessed from Android TV, smartphones, Apple TV, Fire tablets, Fire TV, iOS, and more. However, before Sister Wives fans decide to subscribe, they can also opt for a free seven-day trial.

Similarly, fans can watch the TLC show on Fubo, which has four plans. The Pro plan costs $75 a month, while the Elite plan can be purchased for $85 a month, followed by Fubo Premier ($95 a month). Fubo Latino costs $33 a month.

Fans can also watch Sister Wives via Sling, which divides itself into two packs, Orange and Blue. Fans can watch TLC shows with the Blue Pack, which costs $40 a month.

Other streaming platforms on which the reality show is available include Discovery+, YoutubeTV, DirecTv Stream, and more.

What to expect from Sister Wives season 18 Talk Back Pt. 2

In the latest episode of Sister Wives season 18, the estranged Brown family reacts to Meri being catfished as well as Kody and Meri Brown's breakup. In a clip uploaded to social media, Meri's flashback clip explains how she got into talking to people on social media.

Meri adds how she thought she was talking to a man online and on the phone, but that wasn't the case. In the flashback, Kody tells Meri Brown that his problem was that while he was "there," she was making friends with "bad people," making him feel like he was being kicked to the curb.

While reflecting upon the incident, Kody Brown notes that Meri's experience with catfishing makes the Sister Wives patriarch "extremely angry." Meri recalls that everyone assumed she was leaving the family and having an affair.

Robyn, Kody's only remaining wife, notes that she was constantly asking her former sister wife what was going on. She adds that it was hard for her to support Meri because she thought she didn't want to be part of the family anymore.

"Kody and I were not taking care of our relationship many years prior to the catfishing situation," Meri adds.

In another clip, Kody highlights that Meri has struggled ever since she got catfished. With air quotes, he notes that she was a "victim" and states that she is not being held accountable. The TLC star further watched back a clip of Kody and Meri's breakup as well as the catfishing, during which Kody insinuated that Meri blamed him for the catfishing.

While watching the clip, Meri Brown states that she never blamed him. Janelle adds that "it's so wild" the way Kody changes the "script" on Meri. The first wife adds that she was glad Meri spoke up about Kody's behavior. Christine wonders if it's a "cat and mouse game" and whether the Sister Wives season 18 male cast member wants Meri to say that their marriage is over.

Christine adds that he wanted the marriage to be over and that she would never say that. She added that although Meri might never say that, she said that to Kody when she decided to step away from the polygamous relationship.

Tune in on Friday, December 29, 2023, to watch Sister Wives season 18 Talk Back pt. 2 on TLC.