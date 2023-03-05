Jason Arno GoFundMe raises more than $200,000 for fallen Buffalo firefighter 

Firefighter Jason Arno, 37, died on March 2 while battling flames in downtown New York. According to the Buffalo Fire Department, he was responding to a four-alarm fire that had taken over a three-story building at around 10 am that morning.

👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 @polishprincessh Rest Easy Hero



It's with the deepest sorrow that I announce the death of Firefighter Jason Arno of Engine Company 2 Buffalo FD.



Firefighter Arno made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely battling a fierce 4 alarm fire



Arno has been a part of the Buffalo Fire Department's Engine Co. 2 for over three years, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. In a tweet confirming Arno's death, he wrote:

"Everyone keep FF Arno's family and his fellow Firefighters in their prayers."

Hope Winter @Hope_Winter The community mourns the loss of Buffalo Firefighter, Jason Arno. This morning on @news4buffalo , hear how the city is honoring him and the latest on the investigation of the deadly fire. The community mourns the loss of Buffalo Firefighter, Jason Arno. This morning on @news4buffalo, hear how the city is honoring him and the latest on the investigation of the deadly fire. https://t.co/u1Y0BIWRcq

Brown had ordered flags on city buildings to be mounted at half-staff to honor Arno's death in the line of duty. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also did the same for all county buildings. In a statement, he said:

"I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the Buffalo Fire Fighter who perished while in the line of duty today, as well as to the entire Buffalo Fire and City family."

These weren't the only people affected by the brave firefighter's death.

Jason Arno is remembered through his wife and child

Father Paul Seil, the Catholic Chaplain for the Buffalo Fire Department, said there was a 'very moving outpouring of emotion' in the procession led by first responders, police, and the fire department. The procession took fallen hero Jason Arno from ECMC to the funeral home.

IAFF Memorial @IAFFMemorial It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we report the line-of-duty death of Firefighter Jason D. Arno, IAFF 1st District Local 282, Buffalo, New York. Brother Arno, 37, was killed while fighting a structural fire on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we report the line-of-duty death of Firefighter Jason D. Arno, IAFF 1st District Local 282, Buffalo, New York. Brother Arno, 37, was killed while fighting a structural fire on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. https://t.co/3h5SJqaijT

President Vincent Ventresca of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 282 told News 4 that the 'outpouring of support' is unbelievable in a "horrible, devastating time."

There have been several means to help Jason Arno's daughter, Olivia, and wife, Sarah-Liz. The two GoFundMe's made by a friend and his brother have collected over $200,000 in just a couple of days.

Courtney Englert, a friend of the deceased, wrote in her fundraiser note:

"Please help Jason rest easy knowing Sarah-Liz and Olivia Arno can grieve the loss of their husband and father without the pressures of financial insecurity. He paid the ultimate price and they made the ultimate sacrifice for the people of Buffalo."

Delton Arno talked about how unfair it was and his relationship with his brother. He also spoke about Sarah-Liz and the 3-year-old daughter that Jason Arno was forced to leave behind:

"The fact that she and his wife, these two beautiful souls. have to face these disgustingly unfair circumstances is heart-wrenching. I have so much anger and sadness and regret in my heart. Every morning I wake shaken from the memory of this unshakable event."

The Arno family will receive all the proceeds from this weekend's Oxford Pennant. First Line Brewing in Orchard Park, too, is accepting donations for the deceased's family.

Local 282 readily accepts donations by mail, in person, or through Venmo @IAFF282.

As for the type of donations being made, Father Siel made the remark that when something horrible occurs, a highly cliched thing usually follows. Nonetheless, this terrible occasion brings out "the best in many people."

Ventresca added to her statement by saying that when anything tragic or remotely sad takes place, "the people of Western New York step up" and that Jason Arno's death was no exception.

Funeral services for recently deceased firefighter Jason Arno are reportedly set for the end of next week. At Buffalo's St. Joseph's Cathedral, there will be a large Christian burial.

