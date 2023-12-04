Jesse Palmer claims Gerry Turner regrets how he handled breakup with Leslie Fhima on The Golden Bachelor

The first season of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor proved to be extremely dramatic and full of twists and turns. Gerry Turner, looking for true love following the tragic death of his wife, Tina Turner, was expected to choose between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist during the season finale.

While he eventually chose Theresa, Turner’s statements to Leslie during their breakup effectively left her blindsided by his final decision. The 72-year-old has come under severe scrutiny following Leslie’s comments on the matter, with host Jesse Palmer also having his say during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The Golden Bachelor’s live finale unfolded with unexpected twists and turns, leaving Bachelor Nation fans on the edge of their seats. Host Jesse Palmer, known for his calm demeanor, expressed how raw and emotional Gerry Turner’s breakup with Leslie Fhima was, emphasizing the need to give Turner the space to vent and express himself.

As the dramatic scenes unfolded on After The Final Rose, Golden Bachelor Gerry’s regrets and apologies took center stage, providing insight into the complexities of his relationships with Leslie and Theresa.

Jesse Palmer says The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner wanted to handle the breakup conversation with Leslie "differently"

As it turned out, Turner blindsided Leslie, who claimed she was certain she was being picked. She had even selected her wedding dress. However, Turner eventually chose Theresa and apologized to Leslie for leading her on. The two had a breakup conversation in Leslie’s hotel room, from which Gerry returned looking distraught.

Host Jesse Palmer claimed in his Entertainment Weekly interview that he had never seen Turner as “raw” as he was in the aftermath of the conversation. Palmer was determined to give Turner the space to express himself:

“In that moment, I just wanted to give Gerry space to express himself. He needed a hug. He needed to vent, and he needed someone to listen to him.”

The Golden Bachelor host said that he knows Gerry wishes that he had handled his conversation with Leslie very differently:

“I think Gerry was always very present in each of those moments, and at times could get excited with respect to explaining his feelings to the women. I know that conversation with Leslie in Costa Rica was one he wishes he would have handled differently.”

All episodes of The Golden Bachelor season 1 are available on various online platforms, including Hulu and Fubo TV.