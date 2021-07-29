"Jessi has been obsessed": Gabbie Hanna makes further remarks on her situation with Jessi Smiles

Gabbie Hanna has recently spoken out once again about the ongoing situation between herself and Jessi Smiles.

30-year-old Gabbie Hanna and 27-year-old Jessi Smiles have caught international attention with their ongoing feud started by the former. For years, Jessi Smiles has accused Gabbie Hanna of lying and manipulating her way around their friendship after Jessi had been sexually assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend, Curtis Lepore.

As former roommates and best friends, their relationship officially collapsed after Gabbie Hanna admitted to siding with Curtis, even strongly advocating for his character.

Gabbie Hanna continues her confession series amidst hate from the internet

As people thought Gabbie Hanna had left YouTube and social media for good, many were in shock to see her post a continuation of her series, Confessions of a WashedUp YouTube HasBeen on Wednesday afternoon.

The 30-year-old posted an hour-long video titled, Ch. 6.1: Smiles For The Camera, in which she mentioned Jessi Smiles once again.

Gabbie started off by reiterating the situation to her fans, beginning with the incident when Jessi posted a video about her in 2019. She said:

"For a lot of people, this all started in November of 2019, when Jessi put out 'Gabbie Hanna needs to be stopped', but what's always been really difficult and hard for me to understand is just a few months earlier, Jessi put out another video where she brought me up."

After discrediting Jessi more than three times in the span of three months, Gabbie claimed once again that Jessi was the manipulator in their relationship.

"This is something Jessi has done a lot over the years, whether it was through Younow livestreams, tweets, comments, videos, where she either directly or indirectly talks about me. If she doesn't talk directly about me, she makes sure to leave a very specific clue that it is about me."

Gabbie accused Jessi of constantly discussing her in old videos, despite the latter never openly naming who she was talking about.

"Not long before 'Gabbie Hanna needs to be stopped', she put out a video saying that we were on good terms, and that we talked through everything and we were fine. But, because Jessi cannot help herself, she also in that video had to talk about how we hurt each other in all these crazy ways."

She claimed that Jessi was "obsessed with keeping the narrative alive" in regards to the downfall of their friendship.

"For years, Jessi has been obsessed with keeping the narrative alive that we had this crazy, dramatic, toxic fallout between us, and she's made our friendship into this really big, hyperbolic thing when I knew Jessi for like...a few months."

Given that Jessi Smiles' latest video about Gabbie is what she claims to be her last concerning the situation, fans are sure she will not be putting forward another explanation.

