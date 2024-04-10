Jessica Alba has stepped down from her role as Creative Chief Officer of The Honest Company, 12 years after founding the sustainability-focused lifestyle brand. In a press release on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, The Honest Company announced founder Jessica Alba has decided it’s time to depart from her role as Chief Creative Officer to focus her creative energy on new endeavors.

In a statement in the Honest Company Press release, the 42-year-old Good Luck Chuck actress confirmed her exit from the role of CCO, saying:

“When I created The Honest Company, I set out to change the consumer product industry and I can proudly say, we did just that. Honesty has been a true labor of love for me - one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business.”

Alba confirmed she will remain a member of the board of directors as she focuses on new projects. She added:

“As I transition, I look forward to contributing to the company’s success in my role on the board of directors as I redirect my focus on new projects and passions.”

Jessica Alba shares throwback pictures on Instagram following exit as Honest Company's CCO

According to the company’s website, Jessica Alba, who founded the sustainable lifestyle brand, has served as its Chief Creative officer since its inception in July 2011.

The company, which debuted on the Nasdaq in 2021, was valued between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion at the time, according to Forbes. In 2022, the company was valued at $550 Million, CNBC reported.

Shortly after the firm - which sells eco-friendly baby, beauty, and cleaning products - announced Alba’s exit as CCO, she took to Instagram to announce her departure and fondly ruminate about her time at the company with a few throwback pictures. In the post's caption, she wrote:

“Building Honesty has been a true labor of love. From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side - this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams.”

She also thanked her team for their unwavering commitment to the company, adding:

“To the entire Honest team, past and present, your unwavering commitment to our mission is the fuel that keeps us going. Everyone always says you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with - thank you for allowing me to be the best version of myself.”

She concluded by expressing her gratitude to the customers who have supported the company over the years:

“And of course to our Honest families, I’m forever grateful. Reading your stories and testimonials, seeing pictures of your baby showers, monthly milestones, AM/PM routines, and everything in between - please never stop sharing these moments with us. You are the reason we exist.”

Jessica Alba founded Honest Company after she couldn't find reasonably-priced eco-friendly products during her pregnancy

In 2022, Jessica Alba told CNBC she founded Honest after becoming a new mom. She realized many baby products contained harmful chemicals and couldn’t find reasonably-priced natural and eco-friendly products. Alba revealed she wanted to create something substantial as Hollywood fame always felt slightly fleeting. At the time, she said:

“In entertainment, in particular, there’s no amount of success that ever gives you a real foundation or a real place in this industry."

However, it hasn’t been an easy ride for the company, which has been plagued by multiple lawsuits over the years, including being accused of deceptive marketing practices in 2016 for wrongly labeling the ingredients.

Jessica Alba began acting at 13 and rose to prominence with the sci-fi TV series Dark Angel when she was 19 years old. Alba, who was in the prime of her career in the 2000s and is widely remembered for her iconic role as Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four franchise, disappeared from the Hollywood spotlight after having her first child with producer Cash Warren in 2008.

She was next seen on the television show LA’s Finest in 2019 before it was canceled after two seasons.