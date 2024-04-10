⁠"I’d be lying if I said it didn’t irritate me": Louis Tomlinson addresses popular speculation about Harry Styles romance

Louis Tomlinson recently spoke to the Brazilian news outlet G1, talking about his feelings about fan speculations about Harry Styles and him being more than friends. While both Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles have both dismissed rumours of there being any romantic angle between the two, Louis spoke up about how it often leaves him “irritated.”

During the interview, he said:

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't irritate me a little, but it's the nature of the job. There are times when it gets very personal. I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life, and occasionally, these theories end up addressing things that are a bit unfair. This is what we have now.”

He continued and said:

“There's nothing I can do about it, nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent. So so be it."

Fan speculations about Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson being a couple began to gain popularity a decade back, when the two were in the same boy band, One Direction. The band that was formed in 2010 comprised Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

However, the band dissolved in 2016, and each of the band members have continued with their solo careers.

“There is nothing I can do”: More details about Louis Tomlinson's reaction to fan speculations

While Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles have often mentioned in the past that the two have been close friends, the duo has also denied being romantically involved with one another. While talking to G1, Louis Tomlinson shared his helplessness as he stated that there was nothing that he could do to stop people from believing the rumor.

He said:

“What I realized a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy. They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is. I'm sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting."

On the other hand, as per People, the rumor was also featured in an episode of Euphoria, telecast in 2019, in which the alleged romance between Styles and Tomlinson was shown as an animated sequence. While speaking to The Telegraph recently, Louis praised Styles, and claimed that he is “like a brother.”

Denying all the claims of ever being together, he called Harry “the most commercially successful,” as he said:

"I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing. It’s not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star. He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the stadium tour he’s done is unbelievable."

Furthermore, Louis Tomlinson’s personal life has also been in the headlines quite often, as he was earlier dating Eleanor Calder, back in November 2011. He then announced that he was expecting a child with stylist Briana Jungwirth in 2015. The couple welcomed their son in January 2016, who is now 8 years old.

On the other hand, Harry Styles is also known to have dated TV presenter Carolina Flack, Taylor Swift, and Camille Rowe. Recently, he was allegedly in a relationship wit actress and director Olivia Wilde.

While Louis Tomlinson has been extremely vocal about his feelings about fan speculations, Harry Styles is yet to address the matter.