Who is Arthur Williamson? Suspect charged in connection to the death of Michigan journalist Jim Matthews

On September 26, 55-year-old Arthur Williamson was charged in the murder of Jim Matthews, a news anchor for the Detroit-based channel WWJ-AM.

According to the New York Post, Jim Matthews was allegedly killed with a hammer during an attack on his family on September 24, 2022. Matthews' suspected killer, Williamson, was reportedly known to the family through the former's 35-year-old girlfriend Nicole Guertin.

After the attack, Guertin and their two children were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries they sustained.

Mark Cavitt @MarkCavitt



mdocweb.state.mi.us/OTIS2/otis2pro… twitter.com/markcavitt/sta… Mark Cavitt @MarkCavitt Slain news anchor’s son remains hospitalized in critical condition after attack in Chesterfield theoaklandpress.com/2022/09/26/sla… Slain news anchor’s son remains hospitalized in critical condition after attack in Chesterfield theoaklandpress.com/2022/09/26/sla… NEW: Arthur Williamson, 55, the man who allegedly killed WWJ Anchor Jim Matthews and severely injured his two young children, has a very, very long criminal history. NEW: Arthur Williamson, 55, the man who allegedly killed WWJ Anchor Jim Matthews and severely injured his two young children, has a very, very long criminal history. mdocweb.state.mi.us/OTIS2/otis2pro… twitter.com/markcavitt/sta… https://t.co/VbFh9sxTLj

As per Detroit News, the case remains under investigation, and the motive of the attack is still unknown. Authorities have stated that Williamson, who is currently in police custody, was most likely invited to the home, as he was a friend of Nicole Guertin.

Everything known Jim Matthews' alleged killer

As reported by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Arthur Williamson is a Pontiac-based serial offender with an extensive criminal history. He allegedly has convictions for attempted murder, assault, illegal weapons possession, kidnapping and drug possession.

Ryan H. Marshall @RyanHMarshall



Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido & Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett speak. Chesterfield Township Police held a news conference to announce charges brought against 55-year-old Arthur Williamson in the alleged murder of @WWJ950 Overnight Anchor Jim Matthews.Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido & Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett speak. Chesterfield Township Police held a news conference to announce charges brought against 55-year-old Arthur Williamson in the alleged murder of @WWJ950 Overnight Anchor Jim Matthews.Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido & Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett speak. https://t.co/fO0rcW2U44

Jim Matthews' brother, Joe Nicolai, told the Detroit News that Williamson had a long history of substance abuse. Williamson reportedly met Guertin at a support and recovery group, where they became acquainted. Joe implied that it was due to Guertin's "very naïve" and kind nature that Williamson was able to enter the home.

On Friday, Detroit authorities reported that they discovered Williamson in the basement of the house where the attack took place. He was allegedly suffering from symptoms of a drug overdose and officers have described it as a potential suicide attempt.

Sandra McNeill @SandMcNeill Not guilty plea is entered on Arthur Williamson's behalf to seven felonies, including pre-meditated murder. @WWJ950 Not guilty plea is entered on Arthur Williamson's behalf to seven felonies, including pre-meditated murder. @WWJ950

Click2Detroit reported that Williamson attended his arraignment virtually, on Monday. He was charged with premeditated murder, first-degree murder, 2 counts of assault with intent to murder, and 3 counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Details of the attack

While investigating the home, Detroit authorities said that they discovered that Nicole Guertin had managed to escape with her 5-year-old daughter.

Matthews' son, a 10-year-old, was found in a closet where Williamson is believed to have locked him up after the child attempted to fight the armed man.

Joe Nicolai said:

“I know (my nephew) was attacked brutally and tied up in the closet because he was trying to defend his father and his sister. Ten-year-old boy, not on his watch.”

According to the family-run GoFundMe, the 10-year-old underwent brain and ear surgery after allegedly being assaulted by Williamson. While the son is still in the hospital, Guertin and her daughter have been released.

